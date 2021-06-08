 Matt Gaetz Can't Even Get a Job at Newsmax - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 2021 CMT Music Awards: How to Watch, Who's Performing, Who's Nominated
Home Politics Politics News

Even Newsmax Doesn’t Want Anything to Do With Matt Gaetz

The propaganda network may have shunned the congressman under investigation for sex trafficking a minor, but his seat in Congress is secure

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks with reporters after briefly stepping out of a House Judiciary Committee closed door session with former White House counsel Don McGahn on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

When you've lost Newsmax...

Patrick Semansky/AP

Remember when Matt Gaetz was reportedly considering leaving Congress to join Newsmax, the pro-Trump propaganda network that helped push the election lie that inspired the insurrection? You might not, because the very same day news of Gaetz’s potential pivot to media broke, The New York Times reported that he was under federal investigation for sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl.

It turned out that the sex trafficking investigation was a pretty big deal, so much so that it seems to have sunk Gaetz’s chances of joining Newsmax — if he ever had a chance to work there at all. Reuters reported on Tuesday that the network has no interest in Gaetz, nor did it express any interest in hiring him prior to the sex trafficking investigation going public. “Newsmax has had no plans to hire Rep. Gaetz,” said Brian Peterson, a spokesperson for the network.

Related Stories

Matt Gaetz Buddy Joel Greenberg's Guilty Plea Officially Accepted: What He Admitted To
Teacher Framed by Joel Greenberg in Scheme That Triggered Matt Gaetz Investigation Speaks

Related Stories

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Singer Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way': Much Better Than 'Express Yourself'
25 Essential Prince Songs

A source told Reuters that though Gaetz approached Newsmax about a potential job earlier this year, it was “just a conversation” and Newsmax “never told him [they] were interested in hiring him.” Spokespeople for Gaetz had no immediate comment on any rejection from Newsmax, according to Reueters.

Gaetz might not be working anywhere depending on what happens with the sex trafficking investigation. Joel Greenberg, his running buddy in Florida who has already been charged with sex trafficking and a smorgasbord of other crimes, pleaded guilty to several of those crimes (including sex trafficking) last month. As part of the plea, Greenberg agreed to cooperate with federal investigators, which is pretty bad news for Gaetz considering how much has been unearthed connecting the congressman to the alleged crimes of his friend.

The most damning piece of evidence may be a letter Greenberg wrote to former Trump adviser Roger Stone in which he claimed that Gaetz paid for sex with the same 17-year-old Greenberg pleaded guilty to trafficking. The Daily Beast, which uncovered the letter, has also reported on several suspicious Venmo transactions between Greenberg and Gaetz. Gaetz has repeatedly denied he had sex with anyone underage.

Newsmax may not have interest in cutting any checks for Gaetz, but they’ve still been letting him come on the network to plead his case. He did so as recently as last month, professing his innocence before lumping himself in with the worst people on the planet. “Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, Matt Gaetz — it’s never the meek that they come for,” he said. “It’s always those who are fighting hard for the America First agenda.”

He’s at least convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has said Gaetz will remain in the House of Representatives at least until charges are filed. “I’ve spoken to Mr. Gaetz about the accusations,” said McCarthy, who has also fought to keep conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene active in Congress. “He’s told me he’s innocent of the accusations.”

In This Article: Joel Greenberg, Matt Gaetz, Newsmax

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.