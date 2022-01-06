Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Plan to Reenact Jan. 6 March to Capitol

Not only are Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ala.) holding a press conference on the anniversary of the violent insurrection after Trump cancelled his event, they plan to march the same route taken by the riotous mob on Jan. 6.

“We’re ashamed of nothing. We’re proud of the work that we did on Jan. 6 to make legitimate arguments about election integrity. … We’re actually going to walk the grounds that patriotic Americans walked from the White House to the Capitol,” Gaetz said in an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast as Greene nodded and agreed alongside him. But on the day of the attack, Gaetz was singing a different tune about these “patriotic Americans.” He and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) together placed a call from a Capitol safe room to Trump, pressing him “to tell his supporters to stand down,” according to a report from Politico per a source with knowledge of the call.

One year after far-right insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, @mattgaetz says: “We’re ashamed of nothing. We’re proud of the work we did on Jan.6…and we’re actually going to walk the grounds that patriotic Americans walked from the White House to the Capitol.” pic.twitter.com/XaNta8W3XR — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) January 6, 2022

During the interview, Greene floated the conspiracy theory that Democrats are using Jan. 6 for “regime change” and to kick certain members of Congress out of office. “This is what they do. They’re good at regime change, and how do you do it? You lay it out in a perfectly executed plan, and that’s what they did. They’re professionals,” she said. “They want to disqualify us … they want to use the Jan. 6 Committee … then they’re going to release their report … and they’re going to recommend members of Congress be disqualified.” So far the committee has only requested voluntary cooperation from Republicans in Congress, including Jordan as well as Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.).

Greene added that the Democratic Party’s focus on Jan. 6 is an effort to prevent Trump from running for the presidency again. “They want to disqualify President Trump, he’s the ultimate prize,” she said. “Force him out because they know he has all the support.”

.@RepMTG floats an insane conspiracy theory that Democrats are using Jan. 6 to disqualify her from holding office: “This is what they do. They’re good at regime change, and how do you do it? You lay it out in a perfectly executed plan…they want to use the Jan. 6 Committee.” pic.twitter.com/Iubm1keXBb — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) January 6, 2022

She then claimed that the Jan. 6 attack wasn’t planned, even though Rolling Stone reported that organizers of the Stop the Steal protest that preceded it coordinated with members of Congress, including Greene. “They want to convince the American people, using their propaganda media, that this was a plansurrection, which it was not. It was a riot,” Greene told Bannon.

One rally organizer told Rolling Stone that he recalled speaking with Greene about the rally ahead of Jan. 6, “I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene specifically. I remember talking to probably close to a dozen other members at one point or another or their staffs,” the organizer said, although Greene denied it in a statement from her communications director, who said she “had nothing to do with planning of any protest.” During the Stop the Steal protest, Trump urged his supporters to march on the Capitol. And days before Jan. 6, Greene said that the day would be a “1776 moment.”