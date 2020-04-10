Matt Gaetz Finally Gets Brutally Roasted for Mocking the Coronavirus by Wearing Gas Mask on House Floor

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) got his ass handed to him on Fox News on Thursday, and it was a sight to behold.

Progressive pundit Christopher Hahn was a guest, along with Gaetz, on Laura Ingraham’s program and Hahn let loose as if he’s been waiting for this moment his entire life.

The first clip begins with Hahn taking Gaetz to task about the congressman’s hypocrisy in claiming that Democrats were politicizing the coronavirus crisis. Then Hahn quickly pivoted to the ridiculous and callus March stunt when the Trump sycophant congressman wore a gas mask onto the House floor to vote for an emergency spending bill to combat the virus.

As the two argued, Hahn yelled over Gaetz saying, “I hope you lend [the mask] to your constituents so they can show up and vote, Matt!!”

Ingraham had little luck trying to quiet the two, as Hahn again yelled over Gaetz, saying “Bye, bye, Matt,” as he waved his hand.

The second clip, also posted by the prolific video tweeter, Acyn Torabi, picked up with the congressman making an absurd point about voter suppression in Wisconsin. Gaetz seemed to be saying that those who voiced concerns about possible exposure to COVID-19 during the state’s election on Tuesday were suppressing the vote.

Hahn again let loose on the congressman for wearing the gas mask, saying, “Buddy, you shouldn’t be talking about people dying. Because people in your district saw you making fun of [the coronavirus] and took this less seriously and may have been infected as a result.”

As Gaetz called Hahn a “joke” and continuously told him that he didn’t know what he was talking about, the progressive pundit told Gaetz that he should be held responsible, adding, “You should be resigning from Congress, sir.”

Whether this off-the-hook debate is worth anyone’s time or simply trash TV is up to the viewer to decide. But Gaetz deserves the verbal beating he took here. Following his the gas mask stunt, the congressman was forced to self-quarantine after he came into contact with an attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference who tested positive for COVID-19. And then Gaetz tried to claim that his donning of the mask was sincere and was his way of “demonstrating his concern.” That claim, like this discussion, is laughable