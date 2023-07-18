Matt Gaetz Can’t Say Margot Robbie Is Hot Without Being Transphobic

Matt Gaetz will not shut up about how hot he finds Margot Robbie, and it’s definitional ick. The Republican Florida congressman has spent the days leading up to the premiere of Greta Gerwig’s much anticipated film Barbie reminding everyone that Robbie, the film’s star, is a 10 — even as his wife and other conservative influencers pan the film as woke pro-LGBTQ propaganda.

On Monday Matt and Ginger Gaetz, clad in bubblegum pink, attended a Barbie-themed pre-party celebrating the 2023 Aspen Security Forum. Shortly after, Mrs. Gaetz posted photos of her and her husband at the event, along with her review of the film on Twitter. Gaetz criticizing Barbie for neglecting “to address any notion of faith or family,” and “disappointingly low T” (testosterone) and “beta energy” from Ryan Gosling’s Ken. Given that Ken dolls are infamously metrosexual and lack defined genitalia, it’s unclear what testosterone level Mrs. Gaetz would have found acceptable.

Mrs. Gaetz advised her followers to stick “to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theater.”

Thinking about watching the Barbie movie?



I'd recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theater. Here's why:



The Barbie I grew up with was a representation of limitless possibilities, embracing diverse careers and feminine empowerment.



The 2023 Barbie… pic.twitter.com/AsparSgvS4 — Ginger Gaetz (@LuckeyGinger) July 18, 2023

On social media, some conservative users criticized the congressman’s attendance at the event. “The movie where ‘Doctor Barbie’ is played by a Trans actor. Wonder why we can’t win culture wars? Republicans love being included with the rich and famous too much,” wrote Twitter user @just_mindy.

Rep. Gaetz responded by tweeting that “If you let the trans stop you from seeing Margo Robbie……the terrorists win…..”

If you let the trans stop you from seeing Margo Robbie……the terrorists win….. https://t.co/iS0OMUrhht — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 18, 2023

On Saturday, Gaetz spoke at Turning Point USA’s annual summit, where he declared to the audience that “as one true North for the nature of truth itself: Margot Robbie is not mid. A ten is a ten. Even with common core math.”

Gaetz: Margot Robbie is not mid. A ten is a ten pic.twitter.com/5IK6YY1unf — Acyn (@Acyn) July 15, 2023

During both mentions of Robbie's looks, Gaetz has also taken the opportunity to bash transgender individuals, which is in direct opposition to the film's support of inclusivity and diversity. Many of the communities that Barbie celebrates are currently battling legislation aimed at curbing their ability to exist freely in public life, and Gaetz is a prominent voice in their subjugation.

During an interview with Attitude, Robbie said that she and the producers were conscious of representation during casting. "We wanted Barbie Land to feel incredibly inclusive. And we wanted this film to feel like everyone was welcome," she said. "So, it was so important that, kind of, every person that was, like, coming aboard the party would be able to represent someone else that could be watching this movie."

Texas Senator Ted Cruz recently accused the film of containing “Chinese communist propaganda.” The Christian website Movieguide.org, published an article titled “WARNING: Don’t Take Your Daughter to BARBIE,” that accused the film of “pushing lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender character stories.”

Republicans can stay mad, we’ve already deemed Barbie one of the most subversive films of the century — and Matt Gaetz can keep his 0/10 thirsting to himself.