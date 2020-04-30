 Maryland National Guard Protecting COVID-19 Tests from Seizure by Feds - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Online Alcohol Sales Spike 400 Percent as Self-Quarantine Drives Drinking Indoors Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Maryland National Guard Protecting COVID-19 Tests from Feds in Undisclosed Location Says Republican Governor

“This was an enormously valuable payload. It was like Fort Knox to us,” Gov. Larry Hogan said

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Maryland National Guard Protecting COVID-19 Tests from Feds in Undisclosed Location Says Republican Governor

Medical personnel from Montgomery County, Md., talks to members of the Army National Guard assisting in the drive-in testing of COVID-19 patients.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock

Maryland’s Republican governor said that he has deployed both the state’s National Guard and the state police to protect the 500,000 coronavirus tests he secured from seizure by the federal government and “whoever might interfere with us getting that to our folks who needed it.”

On Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan told the Washington Post, “it was a little bit of a concern” that federal officials might confiscate the tests which arrived in his state from South Korea on Monday. Hogan went on to say that reports of other incidents where federal officials attempted to or did confiscated coronavirus related equipment from states played a part in his thinking.

“There had been reports of, for example, in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker told the story of his planeload that came in with masks was basically confiscated by the federal government and he had to then get Robert Kraft, the owner of the [New England] Patriots to fly a second mission with a private plane to try to bring some of that equipment in. And there were a couple of other states that had similar stories,” the governor said.

Related

Bob Weir, Don WasWolf Bros in concert at The Fillmore, Miami Beach, Florida, USA - 26 Mar 2019
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Cancel 2020 Touring 'Out of an Abundance of Caution'
Colorado's Vote-by-Mail System Could Save the 2020 Election. Why Aren't More States Using It?

Related

oscar snubs
Oscars 2020 Nominations: 12 Biggest Snubs
The Story of 4/20

Hogan spoke about the extent he went through to get the tests, saying the process took “22 days and nights.” The governor continued, “So, it was important to us, that we wanted to make sure that that plane took off from Korea safely, landed here in America safely, and that we guarded that cargo from whoever might interfere with us getting that to our folks who needed it.”

Hogan added, “This was an enormously valuable payload. It was like Fort Knox to us, because it was going to save the lives of thousands of our citizens.”

With the tests now in the state for days, Hogan was asked if Maryland’s National Guard was still protecting the tests. “They are. The National Guard and the state police are both guarding these tests at an undisclosed location,” the governor said.

The governor has a right to be concerned, with recent reports of FEMA absconding with five million face masks that were ordered by the Veterans Health Administration and at least 6 other incidents, culled by Business Insider, of federal agencies diverting coronavirus medical equipment.

President Trump lies about the shortages of both equipment and tests almost daily. This week, he said the U.S. will be able to administer 5 million coronavirus tests per day “very soon.”

But Admiral Brett Giroir, who serves as the assistant secretary for health, made mincemeat of Trump’s claim, saying, “There is absolutely no way on Earth, on this planet or any other planet, that we can do 20 million tests a day, or even five million tests a day.”

With Trump refusing to make investments and then making claims that his administration can’t back up, states effectively have to be on the lookout for the feds swooping in and grabbing coronavirus equipment that they themselves have secured — all, seemingly, to protect Trump’s ass.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: coronavirus

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.