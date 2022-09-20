fbpixel
Martha’s Vineyard Migrants Sue Ron DeSantis

Three migrants the Florida governor shipped to Massachusetts allege they were misled about where they were going and what to expect
Ron DeSantis speaks to the media at a campaign rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center on Oct. 6, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Image

Three migrants alleging they were misled into boarding flights destined for Martha’s Vineyard in a stunt orchestrated by Ron DeSantis have filed a class-action lawsuit against the Florida governor and other state officials seeking “compensatory, emotional distress, and punitive damages” for the migrants. 

DeSantis last week sent 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on two flights. Some migrants indicated to locals that they had no idea where they were and had been approached in San Antonio, Texas, by a woman named “Perla” who promised them transportation to major metropolitan centers like Boston. The migrants were given misleading material regarding alleged benefits they could receive if they chose to board the flight, including brochures promising refugee benefits the asylum seekers were not actually eligible to receive. Legal experts told Rolling Stone that the stunt could constitute a violation of federal law.

The suit filed Tuesday alleges that the defendants “intentionally conspired to confine the individual Plaintiffs to the aircraft that transported them to Martha’s Vineyard,” and that such actions impeded the migrants “participation in the federal immigration processes — to which they are constitutionally entitled — was impeded, as they were transported thousands of miles away from where they needed to continue immigration proceedings.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

