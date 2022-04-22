Mark Meadows Simply Cannot Stop Registering to Vote in Multiple States

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was registered to vote in not just Virginia and North Carolina, as we already knew, but South Carolina, as well, according to a new report from The Washington Post.

Meadows, a former congressman from North Carolina and central figure in the Trump administration’s efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s election win, was registered in all three states for a period of about three weeks that ended last Monday. He was kicked off the voter rolls in North Carolina on April 11 amid a voter fraud investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Records obtained by the Post show that Meadows is still registered in Virginia, where he voted in 2021, and South Carolina. Meadows registered in the latter about two weeks after The New Yorker reported in early March that he had listed as his North Carolina residence a worn-down trailer in a remote, mountainous area. There’s no evidence Meadows ever lived or spent significant time at the address, yet he voted in the 2020 election from the address using an absentee ballot. Meadows also voted in Virginia’s 2021 gubernatorial election.

The Post notes that if Meadows had listed his registration status in Virginia while he was registering in South Carolina, as he should have, South Carolina would have notified Virginia, which it didn’t. Meadows didn’t mention his North Carolina registration when filling out the same paperwork in Virginia, either.

Meadows has repeatedly pushed false theories that the 2020 election suffered from widespread fraud. The Post notes in its report that Meadows even gave the keynote address at the Conservative Partnership Institute’s Election Integrity Summit in February. “What you’re doing is investing in the future of our country and making sure only legal votes count,” said Meadows, who, once again, is now under investigation for voter fraud.