Mark Meadows Booted From North Carolina Voter Rolls for Possible Voter Fraud

Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff and, before that, a congressman from North Carolina, has been kicked off his home state’s voter rolls, the Asheville Citizen Times reported Wednesday. The decision comes amid a State Bureau of Investigation inquiry into whether Meadows, who has claimed the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud at the expense of Trump, committed election fraud himself.

Macon County Board of Elections Director Melania Thibault said Meadows’ registration was removed on April 11. “What I found was that [Meadows] was also registered in the state of Virginia,” she said. “And he voted in a 2021 election. The last election he voted in Macon County was in 2020.”

State law holds that a resident can be removed from the voter rolls if that resident goes into “another state, county, municipality, precinct, ward, or other election district, or into the District of Columbia, and while there exercises the right of a citizen by voting in an election,” according to the Asheville Citizen Times.

Thibault previously told The New Yorker, which reported on Meadows’ suspect voting practices back in March, that she was “dumbfounded” by Meadows’ decision to list a worn-down trailer on a remote mountain as his residence. “I looked up this Mcconnell Road, which is in Scaly Mountain, and I found out that it was a dive trailer in the middle of nowhere, which I do not see him or his wife staying in,” she said. The former owner of the trailer said Meadows never visited the property, despite being registered there.

The State Bureau of Investigation announced it was investigating Meadows for voter fraud soon after The New Yorker published its story about Meadows apparently lying on his voter form about living at the address of the trailer. Meadows used that address to vote absentee in the 2020 general election. When he registered in Virginia the next year, he didn’t mention this information, which means North Carolina officials didn’t remove his name.

Now they have.