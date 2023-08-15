Mark Meadows Files to Have Georgia Indictment Moved to Federal Court

Former Donald Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is looking to move the case brought against him in a sweeping Georgia RICO indictment to federal court, according to a Tuesday filing.

Meadows, Trump, and 17 others were indicted on Monday by a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury on charges related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Meadows was charged with violations of the Georgia RICO Act, and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

In the filing, Meadows’ attorneys argue that since “the conduct giving rise to the charges in the indictment all occurred during his tenure and as part of his service as Chief of Staff,” to the president, the charges should be remanded to federal court.

The filing further alleges that Meadows’ actions do not constitute a criminal offense and that his roles in “contacting state officials on the President’s behalf, visiting a state government building, and setting up a phone call for the President,” were simply a standard part of his job.

Georgia prosecutors allege that Meadows’ involvement makes him a part of a criminal enterprise and that he, along with his co-defendants, “knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump.”

Meadows’ case has been assigned to District Judge Steve Jones and, according to the filing, the former chief of staff “intends to file a motion to dismiss the indictment,” as soon as he can.