 Trump Wanted to Shoot Black Lives Matter Protesters, Says Mark Esper - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Megan Thee Stallion Scores Key to Houston in Honor of ‘Megan Thee Stallion Day’
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Wanted Black Lives Matter Protesters to Be Shot, Says Former Defense Secretary

“Can’t you just shoot them?” the former president asked. “Just shoot them in the legs or something?”

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: President Donald J. Trump and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda participates in a joint press conference in the Rose Garden on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: President Donald J. Trump and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda participates in a joint press conference in the Rose Garden on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

President Trump in June 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Mark Esper is the latest Trump administration official to attempt to cleanse his sins and fatten his pockets with a memoir about his time with the former president. The former defense secretary’s new book A Sacred Oath is due out May 10. The book promises revelations about the Trump White House, one of which is that Trump suggested shooting Black Lives Matter protesters outside the White House following the May 2020 death of George Floyd, Axios reported on Monday.

“Can’t you just shoot them?” Trump asked, according to Esper.Just shoot them in the legs or something?”

Esper’s book confirms what Michael Bender of The New York Times reported last year. Bender wrote in his book Frankly, We Did Win This Election that Trump said he wanted the military to go in and “beat the fuck” out of Black Lives Matter protesters and that he said, “Just shoot them,” on multiple occasions. Bender added that Trump only toned down the order to shoot them in the “leg” or “foot” after Attorney General William Barr and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley pushed back on his initial request.

Related Stories

President Who Was Wrong Countless Times Tells Cult Followers 'I Was Right About Everything'
Trump to Hold Rally for Candidate Accused of Groping Eight Women

Related Stories

elvis presley
Elvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs
Black Sabbath on the Making of 'Vol. 4': 'It Was Absolute Pandemonium'

Esper writes that the moment in June 2020 when Trump made the request “was surreal, sitting in front of the Resolute desk, inside the Oval Office, with this idea weighing heavily in the air, and the president red-faced and complaining loudly about the protests underway in Washington, D.C.”

It shouldn’t have been that surreal. Trump had reportedly fantasized about shooting migrants trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in 2019, something Esper should have been well aware of before he agreed to serve as his defense secretary.

It was Trump’s suggested handling of Black Lives Matter protesters, however, that ultimately led to Esper’s ouster. The same month Trump said he wanted them shot, Esper said publicly that he opposed invoking the Insurrection Act, which would have allowed Trump to deploy active-duty military to tamp down the protests — something Trump had recently threatened to do if local government didn’t take stronger action. Trump threatened to fire him over the disagreement and ultimately did so in November.

In This Article: Donald Trump, Mark Esper

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.