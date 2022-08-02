 Arizona AG Mark Brnovich Finds Dead Voter Fraud Claims Totally Bogus - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Politics Politics News

Republican Arizona AG Finds MAGA Voter Fraud Claims Totally Bogus

Mark Brnovich revealed on Monday that of the 282 ballots flagged as having been cast by dead voters, only one of them actually was — and it didn’t count toward the 2020 results

By

Nikki McCann Ramirez's Most Recent Stories

View All
SUN CITY, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 03: Voters arrive to a polling location at Radiant Church Sun City on November 03, 2020 in Sun City, Arizona. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)SUN CITY, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 03: Voters arrive to a polling location at Radiant Church Sun City on November 03, 2020 in Sun City, Arizona. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Voters arrive to a polling location at Radiant Church Sun City on Nov. 3, 2020, in Sun City, Arizona.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A review conducted by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich found that of the 282 ballots alleged by pro-Trump auditors as having been cast in the name of dead individuals, just one could be linked to a “dead voter.” The review by the Arizona Republican candidate for Senate marks another bucket of cold water on conspiracies about voter fraud in Arizona in the 2020 election

The dead person’s ballot was not counted towards the results of the 2020 election, and a spokesperson for Brnovich indicated “the facts of the case did not support prosecution” of the individual who cast the vote. 

In a letter to pro-Trump Senate Presdient Karen Fann, Brnovich indicated that state “agents investigated all individuals that Cyber Ninjas reported as dead, and many were very surprised to learn that they were allegedly deceased.” Brnovich reviewed a total of 409 alleged “dead voters” and found that there were only a “handful of potential cases.” Brnovich called some of the claims “so absurd the names and birthdates didn’t even match the deceased.” 

Related Stories

Trump Subpoena 'Possible' in Georgia Election Meddling Probe, DA Says
Ginni Thomas Pushed 29 Arizona Republicans to Overturn Election

Related Stories

Ringo Starr
Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr's Solo Career in 20 Songs
The 100 Greatest Music Videos

The list of dead voters was provided to the Arizona Senate by Cyber Ninjas, a company contracted by Trump supporters to run an audit of the election results in Maricopa County. Cyber Ninja’s review found that Biden not only won the election, but that Trump’s margin had been overcounted by 261 votes.

Despite the initial failure to find more votes for Trump, Cyber Ninjas would make a slew of conspiratorial allegations of election fraud in Arizona. The company’s former CEO Doug Logan went so far as to draft a paper on behalf of GOP senators objecting to the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. 

A statement on the Maricopa County government information page indicates that a review of reports presented by Cyber Ninjas “included faulty analysis, inaccurate claims, misleading conclusions, and a lack of understanding of federal and state election laws.” The county provides a report refuting the individual claims made by Cyber Ninja. 

In January, a judge ordered Cyber Ninja to pay $50,000 in daily fines after failing to comply with an order to provide audit materials to an Arizona newspaper.  

Despite many attempts to force investigations of alleged widespread voter fraud, and the continued insistence that the 2020 election was stolen, Trump and his allies have failed to substantiate their claims of widespread election fraud. Several of them, including Trump-backed gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, are on the ballot for high-ranking positions in the state’s Republican primaries on Tuesday.

In This Article: 2020 election, Arizona, Mark Brnovich

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.