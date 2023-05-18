MTG Says Calling Her a White Supremacist Is Like Calling a Black Person the N-Word

Marjorie Taylor Greene reminds Americans every day that she doesn’t have much concern for things like decency, democracy, or reality when going about her business in Congress. She instead plays the role of a conspiracy theorizing carnival barker, pushing hate and spewing lies to distract from how badly her party’s approach to governing — or lack thereof — is failing the United States.

She reminded Americans of all of this again on Thursday, holding a stunt press conference to announce that she is introducing articles of impeachment against President Biden. She gave no real reason, only vaguely describing Biden as “corrupt” and “a direct threat to our national security.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduces articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.



Greene also introduced impeachment articles for DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI Director Chris Wray, and D.C. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves. pic.twitter.com/qIWa87KM5K — The Recount (@therecount) May 18, 2023

Greene also took the opportunity to address a recent confrontation with Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), who is Black, on the Capitol steps. “[He called me] a white supremacist, which I take great offense to,” Greene said. “That is like calling a person of color the N-word, which should never happen. Calling me a white supremacist is equal to that, and that is wrong.”

Greene is well known for her aggressive behavior toward other lawmakers, as well as her bigotry and associations with white supremacists. “His physical mannerisms are aggressive,” she added of Bowman. “I feel threatened by him.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that when people like Jamaal Bowman call her a white supremacist it's "like calling a person a color the n-word"



"His physical mannerisms are aggressive … I feel threatened by him," Greene adds of Bowman pic.twitter.com/c0JtNN0Z5R — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2023

Greene is also introducing articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland, D.C. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and FBI Director Christopher Wray — because why the hell not? She said she decided to impeachment everyone after “somber and sober” reflection, and has labeled the farce #ImpeachmentWeek on Twitter.

Garland has been a target for Republicans because of the Justice Department’s multiple investigations into Donald Trump’s conduct, from absconding from the White House with a bunch of classified material to fomenting a violent insurrection aimed at overturning the democratic process. Greene said on Tuesday that she wants to impeach Graves in part because he dared to prosecute the rioters who stormed the Capitol. Mayorkas is in the crosshairs because of the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, which Republicans will be raising hell about until every last desperate migrant seeking asylum is thwarted. Wray, like Garland, has been attacked largely because of the investigations into Trump. Editor’s picks

"It was just announced in the news sometime this week that the FBI and I believe it's Christopher Wray himself to keep a laptop by a DNC staffer, Seth Rich — they're trying to hold that from the public for 66 years," she moaned, referring to a long-disproven, and deeply toxic conspiracy theory that Rich was killed because he leaked DNC emails ahead of the 2016 election.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christopher Wray is trying to hide a laptop belonging to Seth Rich for 66 years pic.twitter.com/jd3PYrpdTX — Acyn (@Acyn) May 18, 2023

The animosity toward Wray has intensified to the point that several prominent conservative pundits and Republican politicians have begun calling for the defunding of the FBI. “Christopher Wray does his job as the FBI director where he puts his party, the Democrat party, above the country, and that’s wrong,” Greene said. “It should be the country first. He swore an oath for that purpose — to the country, not to any party — and that is why he must be impeached.”

Wray has been the FBI director since 2017, when he was appointed by Donald Trump. “He is an impeccably qualified individual, and I know that he will again serve his country as a fierce guardian of the law and model of integrity,” the former president wrote at the time.