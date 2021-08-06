Pro-Covid Congresswoman Encourages Crowd to Greet Vaccine Door Knockers With Guns

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) suggested that government volunteers promoting life-saving Covid vaccines should be greeted with guns if they show up at your home.

During a Republican fundraiser this week, the congresswoman told an Alabama audience that door-knockers trying to get more people vaccinated “might not like the welcome they get.”

Greene actually received cheers from the audience when she said Alabama was “one of the most unvaccinated states in the nation.”

“You lucky people here in Alabama might get a knock on your door because I hear Alabama might be one of the most unvaccinated states,” Greene said as the crowd laughed and loudly applauded.

Greene ridiculously asserted that Biden was sending his “police state friends” to homes to find out a person’s vaccination status and retain personal information like “your address” — something volunteers likely already have because, well, they are there. The congresswoman also said the door-knockers will “probably ask for your Social Security number” — something a corrupt government, as Greene is suggesting, could seemingly already access.

“Well, Joe Biden wants to come talk to you guys. He’s going to be sending one of his police state friends to your front door to knock on the door, take down your name, your address, your family members’ names, your phone numbers, your cellphone numbers, probably ask for your Social Security number and whether you’ve taken the vaccine or not,” the representative said.

Greene then said the volunteers might get an unwelcome greeting from lovers of “our second amendment rights.”

“What they don’t know is in the South, we all love our Second Amendment rights, and we’re not real big on strangers showing up on our front door, are we?” Greene said. “They might not like the welcome they get.”

A viewer of mine secretly recorded this video of @mtgreenee hinting at using guns to shoot door-to-door vaccinators at an event in Alabama recently pic.twitter.com/cjmUJ8UWI9 — David Pakman (@dpakman) August 3, 2021

The Trump sycophant congresswoman, who is infamous for publicly harassing victims of school shootings, as well as her colleagues in the House, mimicked Trump’s behavior with her latest absurd remarks. In 2016, then-candidate Trump suggested “Second Amendment people” could take matters into their own hands if Hillary Clinton were to be elected president.