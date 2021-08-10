Marjorie Taylor Greene Catches Week-Long Twitter Suspension. Is a Permanent Ban Next?

has suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week after the conspiracy-peddling representative violated its policy regarding misleading claims about Covid-19.

The tweet that triggered the suspension came on Monday, with Greene writing that the Food and Drug Administration should not approve the vaccines against the disease, which are “failing.” The vaccines have been proven effective, and an overwhelming majority of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are among the unvaccinated.

Twitter said in a statement provided to Rolling Stone that Greene’s tweet on Monday “was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy” and that her account “will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules.” News of Greene’s suspension was first reported by CNN.

Twitter has a five-strikes policy regarding Covid misinformation. One strikes results in no action. A second strike calls for a 12-hour suspension. A third strike calls for another 12 hour suspension. A fourth strike brings a seven-day suspension. A fifth strikes results in a permanent ban. Greene has already been suspended for 12 hours twice, once in January for spreading misinformation about the election and once last month for spreading misinformation about Covid. The week-long suspension handed down Tuesday means she’s now a strike away from being kicked off the platform for good.

When asked for clarification about Greene’s suspension status and whether she is one more infraction away from a permanent ban, a Twitter spokesperson indicated that this is indeed the case, writing that “the information is in the policy.”

Greene has long been one of leading purveyors of Covid misinformation, regularly casting doubt on the efficacy of the vaccine and the severity of the disease, even as it continues to hospitalize and kill Americans. “No one cares about the Delta variant or any other variant,” Greene wrote last month. Covid cases in Georgia have risen 171 percent over the past two weeks, according to The New York Times.

Greene’s anti-vaccination message is resonating. Only 39 percent of Georgians are fully inoculated against Covid. When Greene spoke at a Republican fundraiser in Alabama last week, attendees cheered when she noted that the state is among the least vaccinated in the nation. Greene suggested at the same fundraiser that residents should greet government workers with guns should they knock on their doors to spread vaccine awareness. “What they don’t know is in the South, we all love our Second Amendment rights, and we’re not real big on strangers showing up on our front door, are we?” Greene said. “They might not like the welcome they get.”

When Greene was asked late last month whether she had been vaccinated herself, she refused to say, citing a violation of her “HIPPA rights.” HIPPA rights regard privacy of medical information, but do not pertain to reporters asking her about her vaccination status, nor do they prevent her from revealing whether she has received the vaccine she has repeatedly decried.

As of Tuesday, over 617,000 people have died in the United States from complications stemming from Covid.