MTG: Bannon and I Would Have ‘Been Armed’ and ‘Won’ the Insurrection

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) reportedly believes that if she and Steve Bannon had organized the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, they would have executed a successful coup. And they would have “been armed.”

“I want to tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, we would’ve been armed,” Greene said of the events on Jan. 6, according to The New York Post‘s Zach Williams. Greene’s communications director did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Rolling Stone about her remarks.

The Republican congresswoman made the claim at an annual New York Young Republican Club dinner Saturday night where Donald Trump Jr. and far-right figure Jack Posobiec were also featured as speakers. While Williams captured video of some of Greene’s speech that night, he did not share footage of her talking about Jan. 6.

Greene’s comments about that day seem to imply that she was not involved with the planning of Jan. 6. Two anonymous sources who organized the pro-Trump rally that preceded the Capitol attack have told Rolling Stone they recalled working with Greene on the rally. “I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene specifically,” one organizer said. “I remember talking to probably close to a dozen other members at one point or another or their staffs.” Greene’s communications director told Rolling Stone in October of last year that the congresswoman was involved only in planning to object to the electoral certification on the House floor, not the rally.

But in testimony she gave under oath this year, when Greene was asked if she recalled hearing anyone mention there would be potential violence on Jan. 6 or if she talked to fellow House Republicans or the White House about Jan. 6 protests, she answered repeatedly, "I don't remember."

At the GOP dinner on Saturday night, Greene didn’t limit her comments to boasting that she and Bannon could have ended democracy as we know it on Jan. 6. She complained about policies to protect transgender children in the classroom and claimed that “teachers can pass around dildos, butt plugs and lube.” She added, “You can pick up a butt plug or a dildo at Target nowadays.” (A search of Target’s website did find vibrating massagers for sale, but found no such results for dildos or butt plugs.) She also alleged that Twitter was “filled with… child pornography” before Elon Musk became its owner and CEO.

Marjorie Taylor Greene lamenting the availability of dildos at Target nowadays pic.twitter.com/LDGK45se9U — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) December 11, 2022

The congresswoman additionally lamented that a number of her Republican colleagues voted to enshrine the right to gay marriage into law. But, she celebrated the GOP’s victories in the midterms that led them to regain their majority in the House. “After the past two years of suffering under Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats and voting no solidly to Joe Biden and the Democrats communist agenda, I’m going to tell you I am fired up about 222 Republicans in the House,” she said.