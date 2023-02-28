MTG, Who Harassed School Shooting Survivor, Is Livid Someone Yelled at Her

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the right-wing conspiracy theorist known for harassing her political opponents, is now preaching tolerance after claiming she was “attacked” by an “insane woman” at a restaurant on Monday night.

“I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son. They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views,” she tweeted. “They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control. I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons. People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone.”

Greene doesn’t have a great track record of “respecting others even if they have different views.”

She indicated she supported assassinating prominent Democrats like Nancy Pelosi in social media posts in 2018 and 2019, before she joined Congress. She also followed and harassed Parkland High School shooting survivor David Hogg near the Capitol, peppering him with conspiracy theories and calling him a “coward” for not engaging with her.

“Hate when that happens,” Hogg tweeted on Tuesday in response to Greene’s complaint. “I was attacked and screamed at in 2018 by an insane woman named Marjorie Taylor Greene. She had no respect for the privacy of me as an 18 year old school shooting survivor or my staff. She was self righteous, insane, and completely out of control.”

Greene has been similarly combating since joining the House of Representatives, confronting and yelling at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) so aggressively in 2021 that Ocasio-Cortez’s office called on House leadership to ensure Congress is “a safe, civil place for all Members and staff.” Greene also appeared to kick a teenage activist and directed xenophobic remarks at the activist group’s executive director outside the Capitol last year, prompting the group to file an ethics complaint. (A spokesperson for Greene called the allegation “ridiculous.”)

Greene has taken her version of tolerance nationwide in recent weeks, suggesting red states and blue states "divorce" themselves from one another. She's been disturbingly serious about the proposal, tweeting about it repeatedly and pushing it through right-wing media, including to Sean Hannity on Fox News. Here she is Monday on Real America's Voice:

Marge is still at it: “We need a national divorce where we can split into red states and blue states. No, that doesn’t mean civil war. Doesn’t mean you can’t travel to different states. There would still be trade and commerce.” pic.twitter.com/xatamI93L5 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 28, 2023

Greene’s plan to split up American along ideological lines includes a provision that if a Democrat moves to a Republican-controlled state they can’t vote for five years.

She really is a paragon of tolerance.