Marjorie Taylor Greene Thinks Stepmoms Aren’t Real Moms

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would like stepmoms to know that, no, that doesn’t count as motherhood.

In a hearing for the House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Select Coronavirus Crisis on school closures during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Georgia congresswoman attacked the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten for not being “a biological mother.”

Greene: People like you need to admit that you’re just a political activist.. not a mother pic.twitter.com/s5zWf9gBNa — Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2023

“Are you a mother?” Greene asked. Weingarten responded that she is a “mother by marriage.” Weingarten is married to Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, and a stepmother to Kleinbaum’s children from her previous marriage. “I see,” Greene responded.

She’s “not a medical doctor, not a biological mother, and really not a teacher either,” Greene went on to say. “People like you need to admit that you’re just a political activist, not a teacher, not a mother, and not a medical doctor,” Greene added.

Greene only recently regained her ability to serve on congressional committees. The congresswoman was removed from her committee assignments by Democrats in the previous Congress after backlash over statements she had made before her election into Congress. In social media posts, Greene had written that "a bullet to the head" would be the quickest way to remove then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from her position. Greene also harbored a belief in the QAnon conspiracy theory, having spread conspiracy theories about mass shootings, and suggested 9/11 was a hoax.

Other members of the committee raised objections to Greene’s treatment of Weingarten. “The decorum of the attacks on the witness were unacceptable,” said Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Ca.) “It would be nice if we didn’t attack the witnesses, particularly making a decision about whether or not she is a mother.”

“That was not just cruel, personal attacks to Mrs. Weingarten,” said Rep. Raul Ruiz M.D. (D-Ca.), “it is reflective of the cruel, personal attacks to any adoptive mother or father who loves their children … who love them dearly and see them as their own.”