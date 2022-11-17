Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Promised GOP Will Investigate Pelosi, DOJ: Report

The House’s resident 2020 election truther and Jan. 6 defender Marjorie Taylor Greene has secured a promise from House leadership to investigate Nancy Pelosi and the Department of Justice regarding the treatment of Jan. 6 defendants, according to a report from the The New York Times.

The Georgia congresswoman has enthusiastically taken up the cause of Jan. 6 defendants being held in Washington, D.C.’s local jail, comparing the complex to a “prisoner of war camp.” Conditions at the jail have already been the subject of U.S. Marshall inquiries, and inmates being housed in a portion of the jail that was deemed uninhabitable, a separate section from where the Jan. 6 inmates are held, were transferred to other detainment facilities. While the House speaker does not exert any particular influence over the administration of local jails, Pelosi is nonetheless in Greene’s crosshairs as the GOP prepares to take up the gavel in Congress’s lower chamber.

Republicans on Wednesday secured a single-digit majority in the House despite a dismal performance in the midterms. Greene is positioning herself to drastically increase her influence within the party, and presumptive House Speaker Kevin McCarthy seems willing to oblige her.

In October, Greene told the Times that “to be the best Speaker of the House and to please the base, [McCarthy is] going to give me a lot of power and a lot of leeway.” McCarthy has stated that Greene will be receiving committee assignments, and reports have emerged of a position within the powerful House Oversight Committee. Speaking before a crowd of Trump enthusiasts at a pre-midterm speech in Ohio, Greene said she was “looking forward to serving on committees.” The congresswoman added that Republicans “will be investigating and holding people accountable. There’s a lot of traitors and criminals that need to be held accountable.”

Greene: There’s a lot of traitors and criminals that need to be held accountable pic.twitter.com/45RsNqtbqR — Acyn (@Acyn) November 7, 2022

The move would be a dramatic repositioning for Greene, who was stripped of her committee assignments in February of last year following the emergence of controversial social media posts and statements. In one instance, Greene liked a comment stating that “a bullet to the head” would be a more efficient way of removing Pelosi from her position than an election. In another 2019 post, she stated that Pelosi was a “traitor … guilty of treason,” a “crime punishable by death.”

Greene's death fantasies for Pelosi came horrifyingly close to becoming reality last month when an intruder searching for the speaker at her San Francisco home violently assaulted her husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Greene will likely become a leading figure in Republicans’ broader revenge agenda, as well. Earlier this month, Greene tweeted that she will “never forget voting NO against Nancy Pelosi’s political assassination attempt by impeaching President Trump with ZERO evidence,” while promising that Republicans will impeach President Biden. The same day that Greene tweeted her promise, Rolling Stone reported that Trump was contacting his congressional allies and demanding to know “how many” times Republicans planned to impeach Biden if they took control of the House in the midterms.

Greene of course isn’t the only House Republican who wants to use the majority mostly to investigate their opponents. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and others held a press conference Wednesday morning to state their intentions to go after President Biden’s son Hunter’s business dealings. “If we can keep it about Hunter Biden, this is kind of a big deal, we think,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said when a reporter tried to ask about something else. “If we could keep it about Hunter Biden that would be great.”