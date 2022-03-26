Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Professional Bigot, Tells Pete Buttigieg Stay Out of Girls’ Bathrooms

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Geo.) on Saturday for some reason demanded that Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, “stay out of our girls’ bathrooms.”

During a brief speech at a rally headlined by ex-President Donald Trump, Greene touched on the typical points of emphasis for a MAGA-devotee such as herself, namely the Jan. 6 insurrection and Hunter Biden’s laptop. The freshman congresswoman — also a full-time online troll who has appeared on the white-nationalist gathering speaker’s circuit — also told her home-state audience that she intends of defeating a lawsuit aiming to get her removed from the ballot over her election-denying comments prior to the 2020 insurrection.

After the 2022 midterms, she continued, “You’re going to see a new Republican Party — a Republican Party that defends our nation’s borders, a Republican Party that finishes the wall, a Republican Party that saves this economy and stops this inflation [and] ridiculously high gas prices.” Greene then promised, “We’re going to drill oil right here in the U.S.A.”

From there, the State of the Union heckler criticized Buttigieg, who has encouraged the use of public transportation and electric vehicles that were funded through President Biden’s infrastructure law passed last year.

Marjorie Taylor Greene goes on a strange rant about Pete Buttigieg and says he “can stay out of our girls bathroom” pic.twitter.com/mflOliqc5R — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2022

“And you know what?” Greene said, “Pete Buttigieg can take his electric vehicles and his bicycles and he and his husband can stay out of our girls’ bathrooms.”

It’s impossible to know what Greene really means by this. It could be a dog whistle for any number of slurs or a reference to multiple forms of bigotry, but it doesn’t really matter. Making ugly, dumb statements is her profession, and rewarding ugly, dumb statements is the modern GOP’s modus operandi, and so she’ll keep doing in.

Indeed, Greene then pivoted to University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas, a transgender woman who this month became an NCAA swimming champion.

“Yeah, and Lia Thomas? Lia’s going to remember his name is William, and he needs to go back to men’s swimming, because we’re going to kick the biological men out of the women’s sports,” Greene said.