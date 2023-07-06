MTG Ousted from MAGA-loving Freedom Caucus

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been booted from the MAGA-loving, far-right House Freedom Caucus after calling caucus member Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) “a little bitch” on the House floor last month.

“A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she’s done,” Rep. Andy Harris (R-Colo.) told Politico’s Jordain Carney on Thursday.

“I think the straw that broke the camel’s back was publicly saying things about another member in terms that no one should use,” Harris said.

Greene’s altercation on the House floor with Boebert occurred after Boebert introduced a resolution to impeach Biden last month, something Greene had done herself in May. “I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me,” Greene reportedly said, adding, “You copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.” It’s not the first time the two members have exchanged harsh words.

Some in the caucus have been wanting to cleanse its ranks of members who are not up to the group’s standards. Greene has also been at odds with members of the Freedom Caucus for her loyalty to party leadership and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, whose speakership many of the caucus’ members opposed. When McCarthy reached an agreement with President Biden on the debt ceiling in May, caucus member Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) called for a “reckoning,” but Greene voted for the deal.

Another GOP lawmaker familiar with the situation, who chose to remain anonymous, told The Daily Beast that Greene is “no longer” with the Freedom Caucus. “I think there has been some disparagement that’s been going on,” the member said.

Perhaps surprisingly, when discussing the possibility of removing Greene from the caucus a couple of weeks ago, Boebert opposed the idea because she supports Greene’s right to “freedom of speech,” according to The Daily Beast. Trending DeSantis Slammed by ‘Peaky Blinders’ Team for Bizarre Campaign Ad The Brain Behind ‘Barbie’: Inside the Brilliant Mind of Greta Gerwig Britney Spears Allegedly Hit in the Face by NBA Star Victor Wembanyama’s Security, Files Police Report Kim Kardashian Breaks Down in Tears Over Kanye’s Antisemitism

Boebert told the outlet on Thursday that she did not vote to remove Greene. “The comments that Marjorie and I shared with one another had absolutely no influence on my vote,” she said.

The congresswoman’s office did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.