MTG Responds to Nashville Shooting by Calling for More Guns Around Kids

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is calling for prayers and more guns in schools following a mass shooting at a Nashville elementary school that left three students and three teachers dead on Monday.

“How many more children have to murdered before Democrats will agree to protect children at schools the same way good guys with guns protect the President and others?” she tweeted.

"Children and school staff should always be protected the same way politicians, money, precious stones, and gold are protected, but even more so, by good guys with guns," she wrote minutes earlier in a lengthy post blaming President Biden for creating "gun-free zones" in schools. "School shootings should NEVER happen and will end immediately when our nations children are defended the same way Joe Biden is by good guys with guns!!!"

The shooter in Nashville was a 28-year-old woman who carried two assault-style rifles and a handgun, according to officials. She entered through the school’s side door and was eventually met by officers on the school’s second level, where she was “fatally shot by responding police officers,” according to Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron.

Greene isn’t alone in calling for more guns in response to mass shootings. Republican politicians proposed a rash of absurd measures to stem gun deaths at schools — from bulletproof backpacks to turning the nation’s educational facilities into heavily armed compounds. The only thing idea they refuse to entertain is making it harder for Americans to access the high-powered killing machines typically used to carry out these massacres.