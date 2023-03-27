fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Broken Record

MTG Responds to Nashville Shooting by Calling for More Guns Around Kids

The Georgia congresswoman called for more “good guys with guns” hours after a mass shooting left six dead at an elementary school 
NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - MARCH 03: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 03, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. The annual conservative conference entered its second day of programming with speakers including congressional members, media personalities and members of former President Donald Trump's administration. President Donald Trump will address the event on Saturday. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 3, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is calling for prayers and more guns in schools following a mass shooting at a Nashville elementary school that left three students and three teachers dead on Monday.

“How many more children have to murdered before Democrats will agree to protect children at schools the same way good guys with guns protect the President and others?” she tweeted.

“Children and school staff should always be protected the same way politicians, money, precious stones, and gold are protected, but even more so, by good guys with guns,” she wrote minutes earlier in a lengthy post blaming President Biden for creating “gun-free zones” in schools. “School shootings should NEVER happen and will end immediately when our nations children are defended the same way Joe Biden is by good guys with guns!!!”

Trending

The shooter in Nashville was a 28-year-old woman who carried two assault-style rifles and a handgun, according to officials. She entered through the school’s side door and was eventually met by officers on the school’s second level, where she was “fatally shot by responding police officers,” according to Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron.

Greene isn’t alone in calling for more guns in response to mass shootings. Republican politicians proposed a rash of absurd measures to stem gun deaths at schools — from bulletproof backpacks to turning the nation’s educational facilities into heavily armed compounds. The only thing idea they refuse to entertain is making it harder for Americans to access the high-powered killing machines typically used to carry out these massacres.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Gwyneth Paltrow Testifies in Ski Crash Trial: 'You Skied Directly Into My F---ing Back!'

Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Assault, Rep Says Actor "Has Done Nothing Wrong"

Kim Kardashian Shares Photos With Lookalike Daughter Chicago — Who Has Already Mastered the Perfect Pout

$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys Japanese-Inspired Altadena Home

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad