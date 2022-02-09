 Marjorie Taylor Greene Says 'Gazpacho Police' Spying on Congress - Rolling Stone
‘Gazpacho Police’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Pelosi Spying on Congress in Scheme Involving Cold Spanish Soup

The Georgia lawmaker’s latest conspiracy theory could use a little more spice

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 6: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., conduct a news conference in Cannon Building on the anniversary of the January 6th riot, where they alleged the government's possible involvement in the attack, on Thursday, January 6, 2022. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)UNITED STATES - JANUARY 6: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., conduct a news conference in Cannon Building on the anniversary of the January 6th riot, where they alleged the government's possible involvement in the attack, on Thursday, January 6, 2022. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) conducts a news conference in the Cannon Building on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot, where she alleged the government's possible involvement in the attack.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/AP

Marjorie Taylor Greene is pushing a new conspiracy theory.

The Georgia lawmaker claimed on Wednesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is using a police force dedicated to monitoring Spanish vegetable soup (typically served cold) to spy on members of Congress. The outlandish claim has no basis in fact.

“Not only do we have the D.C. jail, which is the D.C. gulag,” Greene said on right-wing network OAN. “But now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staffs, and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives.”

It’s possible Greene meant to say “gestapo,” the name for the Nazi secret police, but we can’t rule out anything from the woman who has a history of promoting ludicrous conspiracy theories, including that the California wildfires were started by a laser beamed in from a space satellite funded by Jews. Greene has made a habit of comparing Democrats to Nazis. She apologized last June for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust, but has since demonstrated, and demonstrated repeatedly, that she was not being sincere.

Greene’s comments come a day after Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) claimed on Twitter that last November Capitol Police entered his office and “photographed confidential legislative products,” and that two days later “intelligence officers” again attempted to enter his office. He claims the officers encountered a member of his staff and “special agents dressed like construction workers began to question him as to the contents of a photograph taken illegally two days earlier.” Nehls went on to imply that the Capitol Police were “investigating” him because he had been critical of Speaker Pelosi.

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger threw cold water on Nehls claim on Tuesday, writing in a statement that Capitol Police were conducting a routine security check after noticing Nehls’ door had been left open. “If a Member’s office is left open and unsecured, without anyone inside the office, USCP officers are directed to document that and secure the office to ensure nobody can wander in and steal or do anything else nefarious,” Manger wrote. “The weekend before Thanksgiving, one of our vigilant officers spotted the congressman’s door was wide open.”

Manger said Capitol Police followed up a few days later. “No case investigation was ever initiated or conducted into the representative or his staff,” Manger wrote.

