MTG Loses It, Calls Lauren Boebert a ‘Little Bitch’ On House Floor: Report

On Wednesday afternoon, C-SPAN footage from the House floor showed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Col.) engaged in an extremely tense exchange. “Take your conversations to the back, off the floor,” the presiding officer can be heard saying. According to The Daily Beast during the exchange, Greene called Boebert a “little bitch” in full view of the chamber.

Saw this conversation… not sure if it was a friendly one pic.twitter.com/tpz3z2Phtv — Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2023

The pair of congresswomen have been careening towards a public confrontation for some time now. In April of last year, the two reportedly had to be separated after almost coming to blows over Greene’s appearance at a white nationalist event earlier in the year. In January of this year, Green and Boebert engaged in a screaming match in a women’s restroom near the House floor.

Wednesday’s dispute reportedly stems from competing impeachment resolutions against President Joe Biden introduced by Greene and Boebert. On Wednesday, Boebert managed to advance her resolution by procedurally forcing a vote on the bill in the coming days — a move which incensed Greene.

Sources told the Daily Beast that Greene seized on the moment to confront her colleague, cameras be damned. “I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me,” Greene allegedly said, “and you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

“I heard Marjorie call Boebert a bitch right to her face,” a source told the Daily Beast, another source added that Greene has specifically used the phrase “little bitch.”

“OK, Marjorie, we’re through,” Boebert allegedly said.

“We were never together,” Greene responded.

In a statement to Politco, Greene said has "defended [Boebert] when she's been attacked. She and I have virtually the same voting record. We're both members of the House Freedom Caucus. We shouldn't be natural allies… For some reason, she has a great skill and talent for making most people here not like her."

And while Greene insists that Boebert is just being a copycat, the Colorado Representative has said she was driven to file articles of impeachment against Biden because God “directed” her to.

Rep. Lauren Boebert claims that she is forcing a House vote on impeaching President Biden because she is "directed and led" by "the spirit of God" in everything she does: "We are doing what is right, what is righteous. History will prove that." pic.twitter.com/EBoKqYEFif — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 21, 2023

But despite Boebert forcing a vote on the matter, Republican leadership is not happy. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has reportedly urged Republicans to vote against the resolution and put a quick end to the charade.