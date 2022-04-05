 Marjorie Taylor Greene Melting Down Over Ketanji Brown Jackson, Disney - Rolling Stone
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Melting Down Over Ketanji Brown Jackson and Disney

The conspiracy theorist says women are the “weaker sex,” that anyone supporting Biden’s SCOTUS nominee is “pro-pedophile,” and that Disney is trying to “indoctrinate” children

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks a news conference in the rain outside of the U.S. Capitol on March 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. Greene and fellow conservative Republican congressmen used the news conference to highlight the story of Matthew Perna, who took his own life in February, two months before he was to be sentenced for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks at a news conference in the rain outside of the U.S. Capitol, on March 17, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Getty Images

Sen. Marsha Blackburn last month asked Ketanji Brown Jackson how she defines a woman. It’s a ludicrous question and the Supreme Court nominee was right to decline to answer it. “I’m not a biologist,” Jackson said during the hearing. The exchange threw right-wing media and bigoted Republican lawmakers into a tizzy, just as Blackburn intended. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one such bigoted Republican lawmaker, attacked Jackson over the weekend while offering her own definition of a woman.

“We are a creation of God. We came from Adam’s rib. God created us with his hands,” Greene, who is also very much not a biologist, said at a Georgia Republican Assembly event. “We are the weaker sex, but we are our husband’s wife.”

Greene may have been so worked up about Jackson because of the latter’s imminent confirmation to the nation’s highest court. The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday split a vote to advance her nomination, but the Senate itself overrode the committee after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released the matter to the floor. Jackson’s bipartisan confirmation later this week is all but assured, as three Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) have all said they will be voting to confirm the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.

Greene tweeted Monday night that those three senators, and in effect all 50 Democratic senators, are “pro-pedophile.”

The idea that Jackson is sympathetic to pedophiles is a conspiracy theory popularized by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), based in bad faith on Jackson straying from sentencing guidelines in some child pornography cases. Straying from such guidelines is not uncommon, and as Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) pointed out on Monday, Hawley has voted to confirm conservative judges who strayed from such guidelines in similar cases. The argument, which is animating the Republican opposition to Jackson’s confirmation, is so absurd that event the conservative National Review described it as “meritless to the point of demagoguery.”

The idea that Democrats are pedophiles is just too juicy to resist for conspiracy-loving Republicans like Greene. Many of them are now trying to accuse Disney of preying on children because of the company’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in certain grade levels of the state’s public schools. Some Republicans, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ spokesperson, have claimed those who oppose the bill are doing so because they want to “groom” young children. Disney is no exception here, and Greene has been going after the company with more gusto than just about anyone.

“The immoral, disgusting, evil left is attacking our children,” Greene said recently. “They are child predators. I’m not kidding you. Look at what is happening at Disney right now. Disney wants to completely take your children and they want to indoctrinate them into sexual, immoral filth.”

“It’s hard to believe that Disney, Walt Disney, the Walt Disney Company, would be the very place that this is happening,” Greene told Alex Jones last week in an Infowars interview teased with the tagline: “We Must Stop Child Predators From Sexualizing Our Kids.”

“This is supposed to be the happiest place on Earth, a place where innocence is celebrated, but it seems to be the place where innocence is actually under attack,” Greene continued, adding that Disney must “pay a serious price.”

Insider reported over the weekend that Greene owns up to $45,000 in Disney stock.

In This Article: Disney, Ketanji Brown Jackson, marjorie taylor greene

