Why Is MTG Showing Sex Tape Pics on Capitol Hill?

During a House Oversight Committee hearing, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) whipped out several barely-censored display boards featuring images of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, having sex with various women. It’s been clear for some time that Republicans are obsessed with Hunter’s nudes, but the stunt was especially bizarre given the hearing was about a criminal case brought by the Justice Department related to Hunter Biden’s taxes.

“Before we begin, I would like to let the committee and everyone watching at home [know] that parental discretion is advised,” Greene said at the beginning of her allotted speaking time. The congresswoman went on to suggest that Biden’s relationships with sex workers and escorts potentially constituted human trafficking. Greene alluded to a flight Biden allegedly purchased for a woman: “If he was purchasing her a plane ticket for sex and traveling across state lines, do you believe that to be a violation of the Mann Act?” she asked the witness.

The Mann Act (officially titled the White-Slave Traffic Act) is an anti-indecency law established during an early 20th century panic over “white slavery” that originally prohibited the transportation of “any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose.” It has since been amended to more specifically cover criminal sex-trafficking offenses. For the record, consenting adults who simply purchase flights for their hookups are rarely prosecuted under it.

Greene: If a person is transported across state lines for sexual activity, such as prostitution, that could be a violation of a federal law. Is that correct? pic.twitter.com/koi3LzHJeh — Acyn (@Acyn) July 19, 2023

The text in one of Greene’s graphics read that “Hunter recorded multiple sex tapes with a prostitute he paid for out of his law firm’s bank account.” It’s a point that could have easily been made without displaying someone’s intimate images before a televised congressional hearing — without their consent.

“This is evidence of Hunter Biden making pornography,” Greene declared while displaying the images.

“Should we be displaying this, Mr. Chairman?” ranking member Jaime Raskin (D-Md.) interjected. Trending Sheryl Crow Slams Jason Aldean's ‘Try That in a Small Town’: ‘It’s Just Lame’ Matt Gaetz Can't Say Margot Robbie Is Hot Without Being Transphobic ‘Barbie’ May Be the Most Subversive Blockbuster of the 21st Century Composer: ‘Oppenheimer’ Score Goes Beyond What’s ‘Humanly Possible’

The witnesses, Joseph Ziegler and Gary Shapley — who, again, were there to discuss an IRS investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes — did not confirm if there was any intent by the DOJ to charge Biden under the Mann Act, but they did clarify that the first son had made inappropriate business deductions related to a sex club membership and escorts.

Republicans running the hearing have yet to react to Greene’s antics, but in October of last year Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) said that focusing the committee’s probe on Hunter Biden’s sexual exploits would be “very counter to a credible investigation.”