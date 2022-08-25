Marjorie Taylor Greene’s House Targeted in ‘Swatting’ Call for Second Night in a Row: Police

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home was targeted in a “swatting” call for a second time in two nights, police in Rome, Georgia, confirmed on Thursday.

“Officers responded once again to Mrs. Greene’s home and confirmed this was a second false report,” Rome PD said in a statement provided to Rolling Stone. Greene earlier on Thursday announced that she had been swatted again following an initial swatting early Wednesday morning at her home in Rome, Georgia.

“Swatting” is a harassment tactic in which an individual falsely files a report with law enforcement about their target with the intent to prompt law enforcement to mobilize a contingent of armed officers to the address or location of the target. The term is a reference to a S.W.A.T (special weapons and tactics) units in law enforcement.

Rome PD indicated in a statement that around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning, officers responded to a call “received on what appeared to be a suicide crisis line from an internet chat.” A police report provided to Rolling Stone notes that the person who placed the call advised that they “came out as trans-gender and claimed they shot the family.” Police say they informed Greene at her door why they had been called.

Rome PD responded to a 1 a.m. call the previous morning claiming an individual had been “shot multiple times,” at Greene’s home. Rome PD Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett told CNN that “Greene “assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call.”

The Daily Dot obtained a police report indicating that the suspect in the Wednesday swatting claimed affiliation with the far right website KiwiFarms.

NEW: The Daily Dot has obtained the police report regarding the swatting attack against Marjorie Taylor Greene.



The suspect claimed a man had been shot 5 times in a bathtub at Greene's home before later referencing the notorious internet forum Kiwi Farms.https://t.co/7HH2B3bRj7 pic.twitter.com/ttkOZ6bAhR — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) August 24, 2022

Following the incident, Greene called for the website to be shut down. She took to Steve Bannon’s podcast following the second attempt on Thursday. “It’s very dangerous,” she said. “It’s very dangerous because we haven’t found this person or this group of people, but whoever it is and whatever they are, their ideology is sick and disgusting.”

Greene then started ranting about transgender children receiving gender-affirming care.

Police say they are currently investigating both false shooting reports.