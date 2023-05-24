Democrats Burst Out in Laughter as Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for ‘Decorum’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) felt the taunts of irony on Wednesday while temporarily presiding over a House session. The Georgia representative called for decorum in the chamber and was greeted by bursts of laughter from her Democratic colleagues.



“Members are reminded to abide by decorum of the House,” she said in an attempt to quiet down assembled members during a floor speech by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.). Instead, the room erupted in boisterous laughter, prompting Green to repeatedly bang her gavel, not that it helped much.



Greene’s call for composure in the chamber is ironic given her long history of outbursts and heckling in Congress. During President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address earlier this year, Greene shouted “Liar!” after he claimed Republicans wanted to threaten entitlement programs like Social Security. Later, Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) chanted “Build the Wall” as Biden pushed for immigration reform.

On Wednesday evening, Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) likened Greene’s plea for decorum to “Leonardo DiCaprio telling people to date people their own age.” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) echoed his sentiments, tweeting that he hadn’t “laughed this hard in a while.”

Wow Democrats just laughed at Marjorie Taylor Greene when she asked them to abide by decorum of the House pic.twitter.com/2jrLFyAEWg — Acyn (@Acyn) May 24, 2023

The right-wing conspiracy troll known for serially harassing her political opponents, has a known history of preaching tolerance when it comes to her own antics. In March, Greene said she needed a “safe space” after someone yelled at her at a restaurant, despite disparaging Americans seeking equal rights as “snowflakes” while decrying the idea of “safe spaces.”

Last fall, activist group Voters of Tomorrow filed a formal complaint against Greene with the Office of Congressional Ethics after footage captured the congresswoman allegedly kicking one of their staffers and directing xenophobic remarks at their executive director.

“This isn’t just about the Marjorie Taylor Greene kick, although that was very alarming to us,” the organization’s spokesperson Jack Lobel told to Rolling Stone at the time. “This is about something larger, which is accountability for leaders in government, and that accountability coming from our generation.”