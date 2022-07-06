 Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests 4th of July Shooting Was Orchestrated - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests 4th of July Shooting Was Orchestrated by Democrats

The conspiracy theorist who once pushed the idea that the California wildfires were started deliberately is, lest we forget, a sitting congresswoman

Reporter

UNITED STATES - JUNE 24: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol as the House voted to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)UNITED STATES - JUNE 24: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol as the House voted to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested Tuesday night on Facebook that the 4th of July shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, was orchestrated by Democrats as part of an effort to convince Republicans to support gun control measures.

“Two shootings on July 4th, one in a rich, white neighborhood and another at a fireworks display,” she said, also referencing two police officers who were shot non-fatally in Philadelphia. “It almost sounds like it’s designed to persuade Republicans to go along with more gun control. We didn’t see that happen at all the Pride parades in June, but as soon as we hit MAGA month, the month that we’re all celebrating, loving our country, we have shootings on July 4th. I mean…”

Photos of suspected gunman Robert Crimo III at Trump rallies emerged after the shooting, but there is no real evidence the massacre was politically motivated. Crimo allegedly shot and killed seven people from a rooftop at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago, and has since been arrested and charged with seven counts of murder. Crimo legally purchased the AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting despite police having previously filed a “clear and present danger” report against him.

Greene and others in the Republican Party and throughout conservative media have done all they can blame everything but guns for the shooting. The Georgia representative tweeted earlier on Tuesday that “gun control won’t stop this epidemic of evil” and has tried to blame antidepressants, all while spreading misinformation — including an obviously doctored image of Crimo in a jail cell — in order to support her narrative.

Greene has even leaned into the idea that she’s pushing conspiracy theories, albeit sarcastically. “That would sound like a conspiracy theory, right? Of course,” she said of the idea that the shooting was planned by Democrats. “Well, what’s the definition of a right-wing conspiracy theory? It’s the news that’s just six months early.”

The nation is still waiting for confirmation of Greene’s 2018 claim that the California wildfires were started deliberately by a laser beamed in from space by Jews.

In This Article: Highland Park Shooting, marjorie taylor greene

Rolling Stone
