MTG Flees Her Own Trump Arrest Protest as Hecklers Drown Her Out

Donald Trump is in New York City today, where he will soon be arrested and arraigned on what is expected to be north of 30 charges pertaining to a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. New York City has been heavily fortified with security, and supporters and detractors of the former president have descended on the area surrounding the courthouse to demonstrate.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is one of the Trump supporters in town, and held a rally nearby. She left minutes after arriving, however, as anti-Trump protesters drowned her out as she attempted to speak through a megaphone. “This is a travesty,” Greene blared, calling Democrats the “party of violence” as she was shouted down by detractors.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called Greene out by name on Monday, warning protesters to be on their “best behavior.” Greene bashed Adams for the few minutes she held a megaphone, surrounded largely by reporters. “Mayor Adams, you send your henchmen down here to commit assault against people by making loud noises,” she whined.

Ben Collins of NBC News reported that the “loud noises” to which Greene was referring were the work of a self-identifying Trump supporter who had been handing out whistlers.

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) showed up to defend the president, as well. “It’s bad day for democracy,” he said. “What’s to stop the next prosecutor in two years?”

The scene was chaotic, with opposing protesters squaring off against each other, and at times literally facing each other from across barricades. Some chanted “USA! USA! USA!” Some chanted “Fuck Trump!” Some chanted “Fuck Joe Biden!” One Trump supporter appears to have rushed an anti-Trump sign in an attempt to tear it away.

JUST NOW: A Trump supporter just rushed the banner and tried to tear it up. Started attacking the anti-Trump protesters. Very ugly and heated. Swarmed by media. Police struggled to get in to break it up. Getting heated. pic.twitter.com/H2pfiHI2cN — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 4, 2023

The pro-Trump contingent showed up from elsewhere in New York, and outside of the city. "What they're doing to him, it's bullying, it's mean, it's domestic terrorism," Kristine Goddard, who traveled from Washington, D.C., told Rolling Stone. "Alvin Bragg right now is using up all his resources [on Trump] while real crime is happening on the streets," added Dion Cinci, from New York. "I think George Santos did what Joe Biden did," she added of the Long Island congressman's presence. "He lied his way to the Capitol."

Trump has called on social media for his supporters to “PROTEST” his indictment, and at times has suggested violence may be the only way to defend him against what he has described as “PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT.” Rolling Stone reported on Monday that Trump is relishing turning his arrest into a spectacle, opting to have it take place in the middle of the day rather than at night or on a video call. “It’s kind of a Jesus Christ thing,” said one source close to his legal team. “He is saying, ‘I’m absorbing all this pain from all around from everywhere so you don’t have to.'”

Trump is expected to return to Mar-a-Lago following his arrest and arraignment on Tuesday, where he will give an address at 8:15 p.m.