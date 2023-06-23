MTG Is Reportedly on Thin Ice With the Far-Right Freedom Caucus

The House Freedom Caucus is made up of some of the biggest far-right fanatics, conspiracy theorists, and diehard Donald Trump supporters in Congress. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s status in the club may be in jeopardy, according to a new report from Politico.

Some members of the Freedom Caucus are contemplating booting members who no longer meet its standards. Politico notes that the members who want to purify the caucus’ ranks have “signaled” that Greene is a target, fearing the Georgia congresswoman has become a little too cozy with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The Freedom Caucus has been openly critical if not combative toward the party’s leadership, and harboring members allied with said leadership could compromise the group’s ability to take the brass to task.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), who chairs the caucus, told Politico that he denied the requests to kick out Greene or other members — some of which have been questioned for not being active enough in the group’s pursuits. The tension is certainly notable, though. “We’re at a critical point right now,” said member Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.).

The report comes during a week in which Greene and fellow Freedom Caucus member Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) have been openly feuding, with Greene calling Boebert a “little bitch” on the House floor in response to Boebert introducing a resolution to impeach President Biden. Greene has long been calling for Biden’s impeachment and seems irked that Boebert is trying to take credit for leading the charge. “It’s throwing out red meat so that people will donate to her campaign because she’s coming up on the end of the month, and she’s trying to produce good fundraising numbers,” Greene told Semafor of Boebert’s impeachment push, which House leadership back-burnered on Thursday.

Boebert addressed the feud Thursday night on Fox News. “Marjorie is not my enemy,” she said, adding that she’s “doing everything I can to put [Biden and Democrats] in check.”

The tension between Greene and Boebert within the Freedom Caucus extends beyond this week. The pair reportedly almost got into a physical altercation during a group event last April, with Boebert confronting Greene over the latter’s appearance at a white nationalist event a few months earlier.

The Freedom Caucus may not have much more patience for Greene’s antics, at least not as long as she maintains a relationship with the House leadership in the group’s crosshairs.