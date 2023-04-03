MTG and New York Mayor Trade Shots Over Trump Indictment Protest

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has issued a warning to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and others protesting the indictment of former President Donald Trump: “Be on your best behavior.”

In a press conference on Monday, the mayor called out the Georgia congresswoman by name ahead of her planned protest in Manhattan on Tuesday. “Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech [has] stated she is coming to town,” Adams said. “While you are in town, be on your best behavior.”

“As always we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind,” Adams promised. “If one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable. No matter who you are.”

In response, Greene accused Adams of “threatening” her, and claimed a “delusional” Adams was “trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional weaponization of our justice system against our top Republican Presidential candidate, President Trump.”

In the aftermath of Trump’s indictment, Greene has publicly called for protests on his behalf, and will be leading her own protest near the New York City courthouse on Tuesday afternoon. Adams’ fear that protests may turn violent is not unfounded. Prominent Republican pundits have characterized the charges against Trump as a ploy to goad his supporters into recreating Jan. 6. As previously reported by Rolling Stone, law enforcement agencies have seen an uptick in threats of violence in the weeks leading up to the indictment.

On the day of the indictment, Greene accused Democrats of targeting Trump in order to engineer civil war. “They want to push us into reacting so they can use their weaponized government to lock us all up,” she railed on Twitter. “Democrats want civil war.”