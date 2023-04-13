MTG, Homeland Security Member, Defends Suspected Pentagon Leaker

Hours after federal authorities arrested 21-year-old Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira for leaking classified intelligence documents, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene launched an effort to rebrand Teixeira as a victim of President Biden’s administration.

Greene, who serves on the House Homeland Security Committee, tweeted that Teixeira was “white, male, Christian, and antiwar,” and thus “an enemy to the Biden regime.”

“He told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more,” Greene wrote. According to Fox News, the 14 special forces stationed in Ukraine are part of the embassy’s staff, not combat troops.

"Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?" Green added.

Teixeira had posted the documents on a private Discord server called “Thug Shaker Central,” a member of which later reposted the documents to other public forums. Members of the server who spoke to The Washington Post said there was no intent to whistleblow regarding the documents, but rather that the chatroom simply had “some people in our group who are in Ukraine. We like fighting games; we like war games.”

Greene’s stance on the matter of the security breach is a stark reversal from her position on previous leaks. In 2022, the congresswoman called the leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade “basically like an insurrection of the Supreme Court,” and demanded an investigation into the source of the breach.