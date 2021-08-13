Rep. Greene’s Ghoulish Covid Message: ‘We’re Human, We Can’t Live Forever’

Representative Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) incorrectly claimed that hospitals are not overwhelmed by Covid patients and downplayed the stark rise in cases nationwide by callously saying, “We’re human, we can’t live forever.”

The lawmaker made the comments during a Thursday interview on the right-wing network “Real America’s Voice.”

While claiming not to be anti-vax, Greene expressed more concern about the eventuality of the FDA officially approving the vaccines than she did for those suffering from the virus.

“Once the vaccines are approved by the FDA, we’re going to see the mandates for vaccines ramp up far more than they are right now,” Greene said. “And I fear they’ll become law in some cities and some states. Biden would love to make it the law of the land.”

“Again, I’m not anti-vax,” Greene stated. “I’m completely for people being allowed to make choices.”

Greene also continued to raise doubts about the rise in cases due to the delta variant, saying, “at least that’s what the media tells us every single day.” She then transitioned to a lie about hospitalizations.

“Yes, [hospital] waiting rooms get full,” she said. “But guess what, the waiting rooms are full of all kinds of things, not just Covid.”

The congresswoman then explained how “car accidents” and “other illnesses” like “cancer” are the reason for rising hospitalization rates, adding, “We get hurt sometimes.”

“So while the news tries to tell us the hospitals are slam-packed with Covid, that’s just not the case,” Greene lied. “Everybody needs to get back down to common sense and remember that, you know, we’re human, we can’t live forever, we’re going to catch all kinds of diseases and illnesses and other viruses, and we get hurt sometimes.”

But in Greene’s home state of Georgia, doctors and hospital administrators paint a very different picture. Scott Steiner, the president and CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany, Ga., said in a statement that their hospital is quickly filling up and now has its highest number of patients since April 2020.

“Today, we are caring for 133 patients in our Covid-19 units, and five of our Covid patients died in the week,” he said in a statement Friday. “Yesterday, we officially exceeded our peak from the last major surge over the winter, meaning we had our highest number of Covid-19 inpatients since April 2020 when Albany was one of the worst pandemic hotspots in the world.”

He added, “If only the deniers and the doubters could spend a shift working alongside one of our ICU nurses or respiratory therapists. Maybe then, they would believe. You want to show your support for health care heroes and do something good for our community? Get a vaccine and put on a mask.”