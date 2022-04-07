 Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Filed Complaint Against Jimmy Kimmel - Rolling Stone
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Filed a Complaint to the Capitol Police Over Jimmy Kimmel Joke

“Officer? I would like to report a joke,” the comedian responded

By

Reporter

COMMERCE, GA - MARCH 26: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America Tour around the United States. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)COMMERCE, GA - MARCH 26: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America Tour around the United States. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks to supporters of former President Trump at the Banks County Dragway, on March 26, 2022, in Commerce, Georgia.

Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has repeatedly brushed off and at times defended the violence at the Capitol last Jan. 6. The conspiracy theorist on Wednesday is taking a joke Jimmy Kimmel made at her expense very seriously, though — so much so that she says she’s filed complaint with the Capitol Police.

“.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice,” she wrote on Wednesday, along with a clip of Kimmel’s joke.

Here’s what he said:

“This woman, Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they’ll vote yes on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s nominated for the Supreme Court. She tweeted, ‘Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ.’ Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?”

The Capitol Police said in an email to Rolling Stone that they “cannot confirm or discuss any potential investigations.”

Greene has been melting down over Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation for weeks, and on Monday she began explicitly accusing anyone who supporter her of being sympathetic to pedophiles. Republicans, most notably Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), have been pushing a conspiracy theory that Jackson herself is sympathetic to pedophiles because she strayed from sentencing guidelines in some child pornography cases. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) pointed out on Monday that straying from such guidelines is common, and that Hawley has on multiple occasions voted to confirm conservative justices who have strayed from them on similar cases.

Jimmy Kimmel Live did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Greene’s claim that she filed a complaint, but Kimmel tweeted a response on Wednesday night.

“Officer?” he wrote. “I would like to report a joke.”

