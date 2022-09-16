Video: Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears to Kick Teenage Activist Outside Capitol

Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to kick an activist during a confrontation outside the Capitol on Thursday. The incident appears in a video the Georgia congresswoman posted to her Twitter feed, during which Greene is followed and questioned by members of the group Voters of Tomorrow.

Marianna Pecora, the group’s 18-year-old deputy communications director, is walking in front of Greene when Greene appears to step on thenor kick her around the 1:15 mark of the video.

These foolish cowards want the government to take away guns & the rights of parents to defend their children in schools.



You have to be an idiot to think gun control will create a utopian society where criminals disarm themselves and obey the law.



“Gun-free” zones kill people. pic.twitter.com/1T37HH8jEO — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 15, 2022

“Did she literally just tweet out the video of her kicking me?” Pecora wrote on Twitter along with Greene’s video. Pecora shared a different angle on her own feed.

My name is Marianna Pecora, I’m the Deputy Communications Director @VotersTomorrow and @RepMTG just kicked me. pic.twitter.com/xLHAO87C2Z — Marianna Pecora (@MariannaPecora) September 15, 2022

“I’m so sorry but I don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect members of Congress to not kick an 18 year old citizen,” Pecora added.

Voters of Tomorrow wrote in a statement to reporters that Greene “physically and verbally attacked members of our team,” and that “in addition to yelling at our Executive Director, a Mexican immigrant, to ‘go to another country,’ she physically assaulted another young staffer.”

Santiago Mayer, executive director of the group, wrote on Twitter that Voters of Tomorrow is consulting with their legal team and “keeping our options open.”

Appreciate all the DMs and text messages, y'all. Slowly working through them.



To answer the most prevalent question about pressing charges: we're talking to our legal team and keeping our options open.



Love y'all. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) September 16, 2022

Greene attacked Meyer on Twitter, calling him a “paid political activist” and telling him to “go back” to Mexico if he didn’t like the gun laws in the United States.

Just like I said, he’s a paid political activist, who just so happens to be blessed to have immigrated to our great country.



He should respect and be grateful for American freedoms, like our 2A, instead of trying to destroy them.



If he doesn’t like it, he can go back. https://t.co/avBbGejOaG pic.twitter.com/DY1ReCPJQS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 15, 2022

Nick Dyer, Greene’s communications director who was with her when the incident took place, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Rolling Stone, but disputed how Greene’s actions have been characterized when reached by The Washington Post.

Pecora told the Post that Greene’s behavior was an outlier in what was otherwise a productive day at the Capitol. “We’ve been sitting in meetings all week with both Democrats and Republicans,” she said. “Nobody has been anything but respectful. Everybody has been just so incredibly attentive, and taken us seriously and had, like, really productive conversations with us. Except for Marjorie Taylor Greene.”