fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Politics

Video: Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears to Kick Teenage Activist Outside Capitol

Voters of Tomorrow is consulting with their legal team and keeping “options open” after the Republican congresswoman allegedly kicked their representative
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) waits to speak during a news conference with members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill, on Sept. 15, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to kick an activist during a confrontation outside the Capitol on Thursday. The incident appears in a video the Georgia congresswoman posted to her Twitter feed, during which Greene is followed and questioned by members of the group Voters of Tomorrow.

Marianna Pecora, the group’s 18-year-old deputy communications director, is walking in front of Greene when Greene appears to step on thenor kick her around the 1:15 mark of the video.

“Did she literally just tweet out the video of her kicking me?” Pecora wrote on Twitter along with Greene’s video. Pecora shared a different angle on her own feed.

“I’m so sorry but I don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect members of Congress to not kick an 18 year old citizen,” Pecora added.

Voters of Tomorrow wrote in a statement to reporters that Greene “physically and verbally attacked members of our team,” and that “in addition to yelling at our Executive Director, a Mexican immigrant, to ‘go to another country,’ she physically assaulted another young staffer.”

Santiago Mayer, executive director of the group, wrote on Twitter that Voters of Tomorrow is consulting with their legal team and “keeping our options open.” 

Related

The America First Crowd Sure Seems to Love British Colonialism Now That the Queen Is Dead

Tucker Carlson speaks during Politicon 2018

Litter Boxes and Election Lies: Marjorie Taylor Greene's Unhinged Trip to the Trump Rally

Meet the Apostle of Right-Wing Christian Nationalism

Greene attacked Meyer on Twitter, calling him a “paid political activist” and telling him to “go back” to Mexico if he didn’t like the gun laws in the United States. 

Nick Dyer, Greene’s communications director who was with her when the incident took place, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Rolling Stone, but disputed how Greene’s actions have been characterized when reached by The Washington Post.

Pecora told the Post that Greene’s behavior was an outlier in what was otherwise a productive day at the Capitol. “We’ve been sitting in meetings all week with both Democrats and Republicans,” she said. “Nobody has been anything but respectful. Everybody has been just so incredibly attentive, and taken us seriously and had, like, really productive conversations with us. Except for Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Emmy Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

Donald Trump Officially Declared Whether or Not His Daughter Ivanka Will Be His 2024 Running Mate

Skydance Scraps Matthew McConaughey Soccer Movie 'Dallas Sting' Weeks Ahead of Production

Steph Curry To Ink $1 Billion Lifetime Contract With Under Armour

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad