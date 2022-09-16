Video: Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears to Kick Teenage Activist Outside Capitol
Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to kick an activist during a confrontation outside the Capitol on Thursday. The incident appears in a video the Georgia congresswoman posted to her Twitter feed, during which Greene is followed and questioned by members of the group Voters of Tomorrow.
Marianna Pecora, the group’s 18-year-old deputy communications director, is walking in front of Greene when Greene appears to step on thenor kick her around the 1:15 mark of the video.
“Did she literally just tweet out the video of her kicking me?” Pecora wrote on Twitter along with Greene’s video. Pecora shared a different angle on her own feed.
“I’m so sorry but I don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect members of Congress to not kick an 18 year old citizen,” Pecora added.
Voters of Tomorrow wrote in a statement to reporters that Greene “physically and verbally attacked members of our team,” and that “in addition to yelling at our Executive Director, a Mexican immigrant, to ‘go to another country,’ she physically assaulted another young staffer.”
Santiago Mayer, executive director of the group, wrote on Twitter that Voters of Tomorrow is consulting with their legal team and “keeping our options open.”
Greene attacked Meyer on Twitter, calling him a “paid political activist” and telling him to “go back” to Mexico if he didn’t like the gun laws in the United States.
Nick Dyer, Greene’s communications director who was with her when the incident took place, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Rolling Stone, but disputed how Greene’s actions have been characterized when reached by The Washington Post.
Pecora told the Post that Greene’s behavior was an outlier in what was otherwise a productive day at the Capitol. “We’ve been sitting in meetings all week with both Democrats and Republicans,” she said. “Nobody has been anything but respectful. Everybody has been just so incredibly attentive, and taken us seriously and had, like, really productive conversations with us. Except for Marjorie Taylor Greene.”
