MTG Uses ‘60 Minutes’ Interview to Call Democrats Pedophiles

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was interviewed by Lesley Stahl on 60 Minutes Sunday. The program was criticized for spotlighting the divisive congresswoman, who has touted conspiracy theories and called for more guns in schools even in the wake of tragedy, including following the school shooting in Nashville last week — which left three children and three teachers dead.

During the segment filmed prior to Trump’s indictment, Stahl’s mostly softball interview discussed Greene’s rise in the Republican Party and what 60 Minutes described as her “America First, populist views,” including her assertion that Democrats are a party of “pedophiles.” She doubled-down on Sunday: “I would definitely say so they support grooming children,” she claimed, conflating Democrats’ support of trans rights to pedophilia.

“Democrats support, even Joe Biden, the president himself, supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries,” Greene said. “Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children.”

When Stahl ushered out a “wow” to Greene’s claim of Democrats being pedophiles, she asked if Greene can get her point across without name-calling. Greene said the same can be said from the other side. “They call me racist. They call me anti-Semitic, which is not true. I’m not calling anyone names. I’m calling out the truth basically,” she said.

When confronted about her combative style and some of the stances she has taken before and during her time in Congress — from her past support of QAnon to when she followed and harassed Parkland High School shooting survivor David Hogg near the Capitol, berating him with conspiracy theories and calling him a “coward” for not engaging with her — she was mostly in denial mode. She claimed she never called Parkland a “false flag” and asked Stahl if they had fact checked every statement she’d made since kindergarten as a means to deflect.

Greene blamed the media for focusing on her past versus “anything good about me,” and said it was traditional Republicans — like Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, and Mitt Romney — who “completely fail[ed] to deliver the agenda that we had all voted for, the reasons why we voted for Donald Trump” that convinced her to run for Congress. Trending Trump's Team Blasts His Lawyer as 'Dumb' 'Loudmouth' SNL Ruthlessly Mocks Indicted Trump for Not Having Money to Pay for Legal Defense Brooke Shields’ First Kiss Was to a 29-Year-Old Actor When She Was 11 The Beatles’ 'Red' And 'Blue' Albums at 50: Celebrating the Greatest 'Greatest Hits' Records Ever Editor’s picks

As for if compromise will be a part of the second-term congresswoman’s future agenda, it didn’t appear likely, judging from their chat. As Stahl pressed her about the debt ceiling and if she would be willing to raise taxes, she said she would not do so. “I don’t think we have a revenue problem in Washington. We have a spending problem,” she said, and cited that what she would cut is “Covid bailout money and a lot of green energy spending.”

In the lead-up to her appearance, many spoke out against Greene being featured, citing her antisemitic conspiracy theorizing, associations with white supremacists, stance on more guns in schools, and her suggestions of violence against and harassment of political opponents — including her yelling at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2021 and allegedly kicking a teenage activist, prompting an ethics complaint. The Trump-loving congresswoman has recently promoted anti-trans legislation, as well.