 The Ambassador Ousted by Trump Eviscerated Him Behind Closed Doors – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next 'The Cotton Club': Francis Ford Coppola's Mangled Epic Gets an Encore Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

The Ex-Ambassador Who Wouldn’t Endorse Trump’s Conspiracy Theories Eviscerated Him in Congress

It’s pretty clear why Team Trump didn’t want Marie Yovanovitch speaking out

By
Andy Kroll

Rolling Stone Washington bureau chief

Andy Kroll's Most Recent Stories

View All
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, arrives on Capitol Hill, in Washington, as she is scheduled to testify before congressional lawmakers on Friday as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald TrumpTrump Impeachment Ukraine Ambassador, Washington, USA - 11 Oct 2019

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, arrives on Capitol Hill on October 11th 2019

J Scott Applewhite/AP/Shuttersto

WASHINGTON — Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, defied the Trump administration on Friday and spoke behind closed doors with congressional investigators about her ouster and the conspiracy theory driving the campaign to push her out.

According to news reports about her remarks, Yovanovitch, a three-time ambassador who was appointed to the Ukraine post by President Obama, said in her opening statement that she was “incredulous” about the reasons for her removal this spring and that her firing was “based, as far as I can tell, on unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives.”

Among the people pushing to get rid of Yovanovitch were Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and two of Giuliani’s clients, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, who were arrested this week on charges of making illegal campaign donations and illegally funneling foreign money into U.S. elections. With Trump’s blessing, Giuliani operated in 2018 and 2019 a shadow foreign policy in which he met with Ukrainian officials and urged them to investigate Joe Biden for corruption — all with the aim of helping Trump’s 2020 reelection bid.

Related

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to supporters during a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 10 October 2019.US President Donald Trump attends campaign rally in Minneapolis, USA - 10 Oct 2019
Trump Attacks Beyonce, Jay-Z, Springsteen Over Clinton Support
Why We Must Impeach

The intelligence community whistleblower’s complaint also describes the months-long campaign to push out Yovanovitch. “Several US officials told me that, in fact, her tour was curtailed because of pressure stemming from” baseless allegations made by a desperate Ukrainian official who was trying to curry favor with the Trump administration, the whistleblower wrote. “Mr. Giuliani subsequently stated in an interview with a Ukrainian journalist published on 14 May that Ambassador Yovanovitch was ‘removed…because she was part of the efforts against the President.'”

Giuliani and his cronies viewed Yovanovitch as an obstacle to their efforts because, as Yovanovitch put it in her comments to Congress, she viewed Giuliani’s theories about Biden and corruption to be baseless. Indeed, there is no evidence to back up the theory peddled by Trump, Giuliani, and others that Biden, when he was vice president, he used his influence to get Ukraine’s top prosecutor fired to benefit his son Hunter, who had taken a position with a scandal-plagued energy company. But in the eyes of Trump, Yovanovitch was disloyal and needed to be removed.

“Finally, after being asked by the Department in early March to extend my tour until 2020, I was then abruptly told in late April to come back to Washington from Ukraine ‘on the next plane,'” she said.

Yovanovitch told investigators that the deputy secretary at the State Department told her that she had “done nothing wrong” but that there was a “concerted campaign” against her. In May Trump finally removed her from her post. Yovanovitch still works at the State Department in a different role, and by defying the department’s demand that she not sit for a deposition, she could face punishment for her speaking out.

In her comments, Yovanovitch, who has worked at the State Department for three decades, lamented the dangerous direction that the department has taken under Trump and his handpicked secretary of state, Mike Pompeo. “Today we see the State Department attacked and hollowed out from within,” she said. If members of Congress didn’t step up to defend the department from the Trump administration’s meddling, “I fear that not doing so will harm our nation’s interest, perhaps irreparably.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.