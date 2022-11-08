Right-Wingers Pounce on Tabulation Issues to Push Election Conspiracies

Reports from Maricopa County, Arizona, election officials indicated early on Tuesday that around 20 percent of its 223 polling places were experiencing issues with vote tabulation machines. Donald Trump and other commentators responded by stoking conspiratorial fears of fraud and discouraging voters from using secure drop boxes at polling places to have their vote tabulated at central county election offices.

“Reports are coming in from Arizona that the Voting Machines are not properly working in predominantly Republican/Conservative areas,” the former president wrote. “Can this possibly be true when a vast majority of Republicans waited for today to Vote? Here we go again? The people will not stand for it!!!”

pic.twitter.com/WxGpwiE5JZ — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) November 8, 2022

County election officials told Rolling Stone in a statement that “technical staff are working to resolve an issue with tabulators and investigating the cause” and that voters have “a number of options to choose from if the Vote Center is experiencing a problem with a precinct tabulator.” Voters have been told they have three alternative options:

Wait until the issue is fixed. Vote at another polling location (Arizona election law allows voters to cast their ballot at any of the polling places within the county they’re registered in.) Filling out their ballot at the polling location and placing it in a secure drop box (referred to as “Box 3”) instead of the tabulation machine, which would be transported to central county headquarters for tabulation.

Republican commentators and even Arizona GOP officials immediately cast doubt on the use of secure drop boxes, a common practice in elections. Arizona GOP Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward claimed that ballots submitted to the county via “Box 3” would not be tabulated on Election Day, with influential right-wingers like Charlie Kirk and Jack Posobiec telling voters to “not trust” that their vote would be counted at all, and to instead wait until the issue was fixed at their polling place or find another location.

https://t.co/jC19hqlK99 — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) November 8, 2022

Posobiec added on Twitter that voters should “storm the polls.” Donald Trump Jr. delivered a similar message, writing that voters should “overwhelm the BS.” Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller railed about a “third world situation” in the county, suggesting the malfunctions are a Democratic tactic to depress turnout in the county. Sen. Ted Cruz made a similar allegation.

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake incorrectly claimed that voters who had already checked in at a polling place could not leave and vote elsewhere. Voters do, in fact, have the option to check out of the polling place without casting their ballot and vote at another location.

THIS IS FALSE.



If you already checked in at a site having issues, go to a poll worker and have them check you out before you leave. If you do this, you can still vote normally at any other location in the county.



https://t.co/8i60B2QAKx — Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) November 8, 2022

Pushing misinformation and raising suspicion is part of the GOP’s strategy to sow doubt in the integrity of the election, and it isn’t surprising that the party collectively pounced on the first sign of trouble to suggest it could be evidence that Democrats are cheating. “Hard to know if we’re seeing incompetence or something worse,” added Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters. “All we know right now is that the Democrats are hoping you will get discouraged and go home.”

Arizona has been a hotbed for claims about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, including allegations that voting machines had been rigged to favor President Joe Biden. The Big Lie has been central to the campaigns of Republican candidates like Lake and Masters, and there were reports during the early voting period that individuals dressed in tactical gear were stationing themselves near ballot drop boxes in Maricopa County and intimidating voters.

The conservative suggestion that Maricopa County is rigging the vote in favor of Democrats is a little hard to square, however, considering the county’s election chief and the chair of its board of supervisors are both Republicans.