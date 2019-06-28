Marianne Williamson Is the Cosmic Sorceress We Need Now

The second Democratic primary debate has come and gone and, unlike the first round, it was not a split-decision. There was a clear winner on Thursday night and I think we can all agree who it was: Marianne Williamson. It wasn’t just you or me who fell under the spell of the witchy moon-dancing, conventional-medicine-doubting, psychic warrior, and Avatar superfan. Williamson was the most Googled candidate during Thursday’s debates — more Googled even than Kamala Harris.

For those who were not familiar with Ms. Williamson before last night, here’s what you need to know: she has the accent of 1940s silver screen starlet, loathes plans, and has made a career “harnessing the inspiration, and the motivation and the excitement of people — masses of people.” (You know what you need to win elections? Masses of excited, motivated, inspired people.)

I know what you’re thinking: shut it down. We’ve found her. Call the election. Let’s hold it tomorrow. And you’re right. Who could argue, after hearing the smack-talk Williamson planned to dish to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on her first day in office? I, for one, had no doubt in my mind after hearing these powerful words, which Williamson delivered whilst staring deep into the camera in the final moments last night’s debate:

“Donald Trump is not going to be beaten just by insider politics talk. He’s not going to be beaten just somebody who has plans. He’s going to be beaten by somebody who has an idea what this man has done. This man has reached into the psyche of the American people and he has harnessed fear for political purposes. So, Mr. President, if you’re listening, I want you to hear me, please. You have harnessed fear for political purposes and only love can cast that out. So I, sir, I have a feeling you know what you’re doing. I’m going to harness love for political purposes. I will meet you on that field. And, sir, love will win.”

I rest my case.