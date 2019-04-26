×
Rolling Stone
Maria Butina Sentenced to 18 Months

The Russian influence agent gets credit for time served, but she will do additional time behind bars

Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow, Russia.

Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow, Russia.

Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Maria Butina was sentenced in federal court Friday to 18 months in prison, but she was given credit for nine months of time already served.

Butina — who pleaded guilty to conspiring to be an undeclared Russian agent in her work to influence the Trump administration by forging deep connections to the NRA — had tried to spin her intelligence work as the “foolish” actions of an ambitious young person who wanted peace between Russia and the United States.

District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected that line of argument in court, declaring that Butina’s participation in this intelligence plot was “not a simple misunderstanding by an overeager foreign student” and that Butina had “jeopardized this country’s national security.”

Butina’s sentencing follows a week of striking revelations. The government made its case that Butina had done lasting harm to United States security by identifying, for the benefit of Russian intelligence agencies, top influencers in conservative American politics who might be recruited as agents or pressed to exert leverage on U.S. policy.

While Butina insisted she wasn’t a spy in the traditional sense, U.S. officials argued that that was not her role. A former FBI official submitted a declaration that helped differentiate between cinematic spy craft and the kind of “spot-and-assess” work Butina was doing out in the open on behalf of Russia. “A spot-and-assess operation does not require secret encryption, dead drops or any other trappings of a Hollywood spy story,” the former FBI official wrote. “In fact, the majority of operations conducted by foreign governments do not involve traditional espionage ‘trade craft’…”

Ironically, Butina’s sentencing came minutes before President Donald Trump addressed the NRA at its annual convention.

Butina is expected to be deported after serving her time.

This is a developing story and will be updated

