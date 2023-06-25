Fox Host Claims Biden Admin Is ‘Drumming Up the Drama’ in Russia to Distract from Hunter Biden

According to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, both the Biden administration and mainstream media are working to distract from the Hunter Biden story by “drumming up the drama” happening in Russia by using some kind of wag the dog strategy. Because apparently an attempted coup in a nuclear superpower is not worthy of as much attention as an unverified WhatsApp message from the president’s son, allegedly sent months after his father’s term as vice president had ended.

Appearing on Fox & Friends Sunday, Bartiromo claimed that not only is the administration shifting the focus to Russia, thanks to a fortuitously-timed coup attempt by the Wagner mercenary group, but the mainstream media is helping them do it. And all of this is to distract from unconfirmed allegations made by Republicans on Friday that Hunter Biden sent a text message to a Chinese businessman in July 2017, citing two IRS whistleblowers whose claims the Justice Department had already dismissed.

“Look, I know that the State Department and the White House would like everybody to move the Hunter Biden story off of the front page and start talking about all the drama in Russia over the weekend,” Bartiromo said before telling the Fox & Friends audience that her show will focus on the WhatsApp allegation.

Bartiromo: The mainstream media has an excuse not to cover it. They’re covering everything about Russia and The Wagner Group as if it matters to the US right now pic.twitter.com/5nVpYy4sVe — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2023

“The White House wanted to give the media something else to cover and this is the M.O. This is the way they do things,” Bartiromo added. “On Friday I said, ‘Wow, what a blockbuster WhatsApp message. I’m sure there will be an enormous story over the weekend that the White House will be pushing to take the story off the front page,’ and sure enough, we’ve got the State Department drumming up the drama that took place over the weekend in Russia. So I don’t know if it’s going to break through.”

Bartiromo continued her conspiracy rant by accusing the "mainstream media" of ignoring the Hunter Biden WhatsApp story in favor of the conflict between Russia and Wagner mercenaries, not because it's a bigger story but because that's what she claims President Biden wants. Last week, the president's son pled guilty to federal misdemeanor charges for failing to pay his taxes, and took a pretrial diversion for firearms charges.

“The mainstream media has an excuse again not to cover it,” Bartiromo said of the alleged Whatsapp message. “They’re covering everything about Russia and the Wagner group. As if it matters to the U.S. right now.”

So according to Bartiromo, Vladimir Putin, the leader of a global superpower, needing “to defend… [Russia’s] capital, against mercenaries of his own making,” as Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the situation on Sunday, is not something that “matters to the U.S. right now.”