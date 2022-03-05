 Marco Rubio, Steve Daines Ripped for Sharing Zelensky Meeting Pics - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next WNBA Star Brittney Griner Arrested at Russian Airport After Vape Cartridges Found in Bag
Home Politics Politics News

Marco Rubio, Steve Daines Ripped for Sharing Pics of Zelensky Meeting After Being Told Not To

“Appalling and reckless ignorance by two US Senators,” Rep. Dean Phillips tweeted in response to the Republicans’ itchy Twitter fingers

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), speaks during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations to examine US-Russia policy at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on December 7, 2021. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), speaks during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations to examine US-Russia policy at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on December 7, 2021. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) speaks during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations to examine US-Russia policy at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 7, 2021.

POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) shared screenshots of a Senate video call with Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, despite being told not to do so due to concerns about the Ukrainian president’s safety.

“On zoom call now with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” Rubio tweeted Saturday morning along with an image of Zelensky. Daines tweeted a similar image minutes later.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Mont.) criticized his fellow lawmakers after the call ended, tweeting that the “Ukrainian ambassador very intentionally asked each of us on the Zoom to NOT share anything on social media during the meeting to protect the security of President Zelenskyy.” (Multiple congressional aides confirmed the directive to NBC News.)

Related Stories

'We Have to Run': Inside the Exodus of Moscow
Texas Congressman: Covid Vaccines, Not Ukraine Invasion, Are the Real 'Crimes Against Humanity'

Related Stories

American singer Liza Minnelli poses in a white hat and fur. (Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images)
The Private Lives of Liza Minnelli (The Rainbow Ends Here)
'Friends': The Top 10 Ross Moments

“Appalling and reckless ignorance by two US Senators,” Phillips added.

Rubio and Daines did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Rolling Stone.

More than 280 senators, House members, and staff, were dialed into the meeting with the Ukrainian president. Topics of discussion included a possible no-fly zone above Ukraine; economic, humanitarian, and security assistance to Ukrainians; and sanctions on Russia; and more.

Rep. Jim Hines (D-Conn.) tweeted after the call that Zelenskyy “is standing strong, but pleaded for more help. Planes, oil embargo, continued military aid.” Hines also included an image of the call, but noted that “we were asked to not post during the zoom” and that his post came “well afterwards.” Rubio and Daines both posted images while the call was still in progress.

Zelensky has been the target of assassination attempts since Russia invaded Ukraine late last month. Zelensky has confined himself indoors recently, as was the case during his Saturday Zoom call with U.S. legislators.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) joined Phillips in condemning Rubio and Daines. “The lack of discipline in Congress is truly astounding,” he tweeted. “If an embattled wartime leader asks you to keep quiet about a meeting, you better keep quiet about the meeting.”

“I’m not saying a damn thing,” Crow added. “Lives are at stake.”

In This Article: Marco Rubio, Steve Daines, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.