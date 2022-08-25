Redacted Mar-a-Lago Search Affidavit Will Be Public by Noon Tomorrow

A federal judge has ruled that the Justice Department must release a redacted version of the search warrant affidavit authorizing the FBI’s Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate by noon on Friday.

The DOJ on Thursday submitted its proposed redactions to Judge Bruce Reinhart, who a few hours later ordered its public release. The affidavit could reveal key insights into the reasoning behind investigators’ desire to search Mar-a-Lago, and what potential criminal conduct they had identified.

Reinhart wrote that the DOJ had “has met its burden” in justifying the requested redactions in the affidavit but maintained there was no reason to keep the document from the public.

BREAKING: Judge Bruce Reinhart orders a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago probable cause affidavit to be released by Friday at noon. pic.twitter.com/MNRIHq12BU — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) August 25, 2022

Earlier this month, investigators seized a trove of classified documents from Trump’s Florida residence. In January, the National Archives retrieved documents from Mar-a-Lago with the highest level of government classification. The former president is livid at the investigation and revelations that have emerged since the raid, and has attempted to block the DOJ and FBI from actually reviewing the materials gathered during the search.

He melted down over the investigation on Truth Social as recently as this morning.

he is once again posting through it pic.twitter.com/265eP5POBi — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 25, 2022

“The Radical Left Democrat prosecutors are illegally trying to circumvent, for purely political gain, the Presidential Record’s Act, under which I have done absolutely nothing wrong,” the former president ranted. “It can not be circumvented, for me or any other President. They illegally Raided my home, and took things that should not have been taken. They even broke into my safe, an unthinkable act!”