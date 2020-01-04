 Trump's Friends and Israel Had Prior Knowledge of Military Strike - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Michael Stipe Unveils Video for Second Solo Song 'Drive to the Ocean' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Mar-a-Lago Guests and Israel Had More Prior Knowledge of Strike on Soleimani Than Democratic Leaders

Trump was dropping hints to guests at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida days before the attack, telling them to expect something “big” very “soon” in Iraq

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago.

Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

Days ahead of the assassination of high-ranking Iranian military and intelligence official Gen. Qasem Soleimani, President Donald Trump was dropping hints to guests at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, telling them to expect something “big” very “soon” in Iraq. “He kept saying, ‘You’ll see,’” a source who was at Mar-a-Lago told The Daily Beast.

The Trump administration also forewarned Israel of the intended killing. “Our assessment is that the United States informed Israel about this operation in Iraq, apparently a few days ago,” said journalist and commentator Barak Ravid, who has sources within Israel’s government, according to the Los Angeles Times. Another source, an Israeli army officer, told the paper that the attack “did not come as a surprise.”

Meanwhile, contrary to tradition, Trump neglected to inform top Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer ahead of the strike. And Senate staff were told about as much as people at the resort.

Even when Senate staff received a briefing on Friday following the Thursday killing, one anonymous source told The Daily Beast that Trump’s administration seemed to have no plans for de-escalating the situation or what they would do next.

Related

The US Capitol Building is seen at dawn in Washington, DC
Lawmakers React With Praise and Concerns After US Strike Kills Iranian Military Leader
Flashback: Trump Warned That a 'Weak' and 'Ineffective' President Would Start a War With Iran to 'Get Re-elected'

Related

Dimebag Darrell
Phil Anselmo Remembers Dimebag Darrell: 'I Think of Him Every Day'
The Great Thanksgiving Game That Wasn't

“This administration has absolutely not earned the benefit of the doubt when it makes these kinds of claims. When you’re taking action that could lead to the third American war in the Middle East in 20 years, you need to do better than these kinds of assertions,” a Senate aide who attended the briefing said.

Although Trump officials are claiming that the attack was made to prevent further violence, “At the very least, it furthers division in the country and raises the political temperature,” an Iraqi official said. “We need de-escalation and this is the mother of all escalations.”

Aside from Trump’s seemingly strange choices regarding who knew about the attack ahead of time, some have raised concerns that the attack might have actually been illegal according to international law. Agnes Callamard, a human rights expert and the UN Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions, tweeted that the Pentagon’s statement on killing Soleimani “mentions that it aimed at ‘deterring future Iranian attack plans.’ This however is very vague. Future is not the same as imminent which is the time based test required under international law.”

Callamard went on to say that the statement ”places far greater emphasis on past activities and violations allegedly [committed] by Soleimani. As such the killing appears far more retaliatory for past acts than anticipatory for imminent self-defense.” She also said the statement did not include mention of those killed alongside Soleimani. “Collateral? Probably. Unlawful. Absolutely.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.