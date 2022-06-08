Armed Man Arrested After Saying He Wanted to Kill Brett Kavanaugh

A man who said he wanted to kill Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the Supreme Court justice’s home, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.

The man was carrying at least one weapon, as well as burglary tools, people familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post. The man, who is said to be in his mid-20s, was apprehended on a street near Kavanaugh’s home in Montgomery County, Maryland, outside of Washington, D.C.

The man was reportedly upset that Kavanaugh signed onto the leaked draft of the Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, as well as the rash of mass shootings throughout the United States. He was arrested just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.