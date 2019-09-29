A Majority of Americans Now Support the Impeachment Probe

For the first time, a majority of Americans—55 percent—now support an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday. And, two-thirds of Americans believe Trump’s actions in asking Ukraine’s president to dig up dirt on political rival Joe Biden and his son constitute a “serious problem,” according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. But, according to the same poll, only 17 percent of Americans were surprised by the president’s actions.

Americans are still divided across partisan lines, however, CBS found. An overwhelming majority, 87 percent, of Democrats support the impeachment probe announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this past week, while 27 percent of Republicans and 49 percent of independents said the same. Nearly half (41 percent) of all Americans described Trump’s actions as illegal, and another 31 percent said it was “not proper, but legal.”

And, 64 percent of Americans described Trump’s actions as “serious,” with 43 percent saying they are “very serious” and 21 percent describing them as “somewhat serious,” according to ABC/Ipsos.

These numbers have shifted significantly in the past few days since Pelosi announced the inquiry. An NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll conducted Wednesday found that just shy of a majority of Americans—49 percent—approved of an impeachment inquiry, with 46 percent disapproving.

This could spell bad news for the president as he enters the 2020 election cycle. With the Ukraine whistleblower’s testimony coming shortly, according to Democratic leadership, more damning information is almost certainly going to come to light.