Most Americans, Quarter of Republicans Think MAGA Is a Threat to Democracy, Poll Finds

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in the days following President Joe Biden’s blistering speech in Philadelphia found that a majority of Americans, including one in four Republicans, consider Trump’s “Make America Great Again movement a threat to America’s democratic foundations.”

While the poll also found that “fifty-nine percent of respondents said Biden’s speech will further divide the country,” it did reveal that 60 percent of Republicans “don’t think Trump’s MAGA movement represents the majority of the party.” The findings suggest that Biden and Democrats’ assessment that Trump’s favor amongst Republican voters is waning may be correct.

On Sept. 1, Biden addressed the nation from the steps of Indepence Hall in Philadelphia, calling out Trump and his most loyal supporters for embodying an “extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Biden: Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic…the Republican party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/ChLmnqwFGZ — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 2, 2022

During the speech, Biden drew hard distinctions between Trump’s most loyal supporters and the “majority” of Republican voters, making an appeal to the latter to reject the extremism of the former president.

Biden and Democrats are making an 11th-hour push to maintain their legislative majorities through the midterms. With less than two months until Election Day, Democrats are hoping to convert anger from moderates over the overturning of Roe v. Wade into a springboard that will boost turnout in their favor enough to avoid a lame duck presidency.