×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1330: Billie Eilish
Read Next Trump Ranks With Mother Teresa on Women's Issues, Surrogate Claims Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Maher Goes There: ‘I’m Glad David Koch Is Dead and I Hope the End Was Painful’

“He and his brother have done more than anybody to fund climate-science deniers for decades, so fuck him,” the comedian railed

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bill Maher

YouTube/Real Time

Like him or not, on Friday night Bill Maher did what he does best. He used his platform to cut through what he deems as nonsense, no matter the blowback or regard for political niceties.

During his HBO Real Time monologue, Maher was brutal when speaking about billionaire David Koch, who died of prostate cancer earlier in the day:

“I guess I’m going to have to re-evaluate my low opinion of prostate cancer. He was 79, but his family says they wish he could live longer, but at least he lived long enough to see the Amazon catch fire. Condolences poured in from all the politicians he owned, and mourners have been asked in lieu of flowers to just leave their car engines running. As for his remains, he’s been asked to be cremated and have his ashes blown into a child’s lungs.”

Related

Us Businessman David Koch Listens to Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White Addressing the Economic Club of New York in New York New York Usa 20 June 2014 White Spoke About the Evolution of Technology in Financial Markets and How That Technology Should Be Regulated United States New YorkUsa New York Sec Chair White Speech - Jun 2014
David Koch Built a Toxic Empire -- with Human Consequences
Brazilian Farmers Believe They Have the Right to Burn the Amazon

The Koch brothers have arguably changed the face of American politics through their use of “dark money” to fund political campaigns and champion conservative causes, securing more clout than the Republican National Committee, NPR said. And according to another brother, Bill Koch, they ran their companies with the sole goal of massive profits. “Koch Industries has a philosophy that profits are above everything else,” Bill Koch said. David Koch tried to protect those profits, especially in fossil fuels, by funding climate change deniers.

And Maher wasn’t done bashing the dead Koch and his still living brother, Charles:

“Now, I know these may seem like harsh words and harsh jokes, and I’m sure I will be condemned for them on Fox News, which will portray Mr. Koch as a principled Libertarian who believed in the free market. He and his brother have done more than anybody to fund climate-science deniers for decades, so fuck him. The Amazon is burning. I’m glad he’s dead and I hope the end was painful.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1330: Billie Eilish
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad