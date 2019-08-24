Maher Goes There: ‘I’m Glad David Koch Is Dead and I Hope the End Was Painful’

Like him or not, on Friday night Bill Maher did what he does best. He used his platform to cut through what he deems as nonsense, no matter the blowback or regard for political niceties.

During his HBO Real Time monologue, Maher was brutal when speaking about billionaire David Koch, who died of prostate cancer earlier in the day:

“I guess I’m going to have to re-evaluate my low opinion of prostate cancer. He was 79, but his family says they wish he could live longer, but at least he lived long enough to see the Amazon catch fire. Condolences poured in from all the politicians he owned, and mourners have been asked in lieu of flowers to just leave their car engines running. As for his remains, he’s been asked to be cremated and have his ashes blown into a child’s lungs.”

The Koch brothers have arguably changed the face of American politics through their use of “dark money” to fund political campaigns and champion conservative causes, securing more clout than the Republican National Committee, NPR said. And according to another brother, Bill Koch, they ran their companies with the sole goal of massive profits. “Koch Industries has a philosophy that profits are above everything else,” Bill Koch said. David Koch tried to protect those profits, especially in fossil fuels, by funding climate change deniers.

And Maher wasn’t done bashing the dead Koch and his still living brother, Charles:

“Now, I know these may seem like harsh words and harsh jokes, and I’m sure I will be condemned for them on Fox News, which will portray Mr. Koch as a principled Libertarian who believed in the free market. He and his brother have done more than anybody to fund climate-science deniers for decades, so fuck him. The Amazon is burning. I’m glad he’s dead and I hope the end was painful.”