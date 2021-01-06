 Trump Supporters Storm, Infiltrate U.S. Capitol, Forcing Senate Recess - Rolling Stone
Trump Supporters Successfully Storm Capitol, Temporarily Shut Down Democracy

This is not what democracy looks like

A protester holds a Trump flag inside the U.S. Capitol Building near the Senate Chamber on January 6th, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Congress attempted to hold a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Capitol Hill is in chaos.

Hours after President Trump encouraged supporters to march to the Capitol to protest the certification of last November’s election results, thousands of them did just that. They were met with resistance from Capitol police upon reaching the building, but not long after 2 p.m. they were able to overwhelm authorities and breach the halls of government. Congress, which was in the process of debating the presidential vote certification, abruptly went into recess and the building was locked down.

Lawmakers are sheltering in place, prevented from exercising the will of the American people by a group of violent extremists — egged on by the violent extremist in the White House. The full extent of the breach and any subsequent violence in the Capitol remain unclear.

The visuals that have emerged of MAGA-hat-wearing, Confederate-flag-waving Trump supporters pacing through the halls of the Capitol are surreal, to say the least.

Trump supporters have taken over the Capitol steps, as well.

This story is developing.

