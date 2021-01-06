Trump Supporters Successfully Storm Capitol, Temporarily Shut Down Democracy

Capitol Hill is in chaos.

Hours after President Trump encouraged supporters to march to the Capitol to protest the certification of last November’s election results, thousands of them did just that. They were met with resistance from Capitol police upon reaching the building, but not long after 2 p.m. they were able to overwhelm authorities and breach the halls of government. Congress, which was in the process of debating the presidential vote certification, abruptly went into recess and the building was locked down.

Lawmakers are sheltering in place, prevented from exercising the will of the American people by a group of violent extremists — egged on by the violent extremist in the White House. The full extent of the breach and any subsequent violence in the Capitol remain unclear.

The visuals that have emerged of MAGA-hat-wearing, Confederate-flag-waving Trump supporters pacing through the halls of the Capitol are surreal, to say the least.

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

It took 159 years, but a mob marching behind a confederate flag has stormed the US Capitol. They are doing so on @realDonaldTrump’s express orders. pic.twitter.com/Q9MnbT0emZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 6, 2021

This is happening pic.twitter.com/MNDC2Nh1Cg — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Notorious Arizona QAnon promoter “Q Shaman” made it to the congressional dais. https://t.co/pik1LXDxeL — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters have taken over the Capitol steps, as well.

NBC captured the moment when one set of Capitol steps were stormed. @EllisonBarber reported seeing "a massive amount of what appears to be blood on the ground. At least one person here is being taken away on a stretcher." pic.twitter.com/4qidHddImR — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 6, 2021

Protesters have torn down a barrier. Fireworks going off outside the Capitol. People in a tower telling the crowd to press forward. "Move forward and we can beat them." Throwing things are police. Crowd pushing up chanting USA. This is unreal pic.twitter.com/FDEQu9HyPX — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 6, 2021

This story is developing.