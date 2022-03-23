Madeleine Albright, First Female Secretary of State, Dead at 84

Madeleine Albright, the first female secretary of state, died on Wednesday at the age of 84.

Her family announced her death in a statement. “We are heartbroken to announced that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today,” the statement read. “The cause was cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.”

Below is a statement from the family of @Madeleine: pic.twitter.com/C7Xt0EN5c9 — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) March 23, 2022

Albright served as President Clinton’s secretary of state throughout his second term, from 1997 to 2001.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price addressed Albright’s death shortly after her family released the statement. “The impact she has had on this building is felt every single day in just about every single corridor,” he said. He added that current Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and others in the State Department considered Albright a mentor. “She was a trailblazer as the first female secretary of state, and quite literally opened doors for a large element of our workforce,” Price continued.

State Dept. spokesperson Ned Price says former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright's death is "devastating," calling her a "trailblazer." "Our thoughts, of course, are with her family and the many people she touched in this building, in this country and around the world." pic.twitter.com/6V1JTUSLTP — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 23, 2022

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.