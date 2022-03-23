 Madeleine Albright, First Female Secretary of State, Dead at 84 - Rolling Stone
Madeleine Albright, First Female Secretary of State, Dead at 84

"The cause was cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend," a statement released by her family read

Madeleine Albright promotes "Read My Pins" at the Museum of Art and Design on December 14, 2009 in New York City.

Madeleine Albright, the first female secretary of state, died on Wednesday at the age of 84.

Her family announced her death in a statement. “We are heartbroken to announced that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today,” the statement read. “The cause was cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.”

Albright served as President Clinton’s secretary of state throughout his second term, from 1997 to 2001.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price addressed Albright’s death shortly after her family released the statement. “The impact she has had on this building is felt every single day in just about every single corridor,” he said. He added that current Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and others in the State Department considered Albright a mentor. “She was a trailblazer as the first female secretary of state, and quite literally opened doors for a large element of our workforce,” Price continued.

 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

